Watch video: Manasi Parekh's workout buddy is too cute to handle

Manasi Parekh has an adorable workout buddy in her little daughter Nirvi. Check out this video of the pair working out together

Manasi Parekh with daughter Nirvi. Pic/Manasi's official Instagram account

Actress Manasi Parekh had her daughter Nirvi two years ago and yet there's been no sabbatical for this working mother. Manasi, all through her pregnancy, was shooting for numerous ads and was the face of many hoardings across the country. For people who thought that motherhood means a break, Manasi is truly an inspiration as she got back to work within a few months post delivery. And yes, while most would think that Bollywood happens before marriage, Manasi managed to make her debut and leave a mark with the recent super hit film Uri: The Surgical Strike in which she played Mohit Raina's wife and Vicky Kaushal's sister.

One of the fittest moms in the entertainment industry, Manasi's workout videos have always been the talk of the town. But today, we spotted an adorable video on Manasi's social media of her working out as her daughter Nirvi copies her mommy in the exercises. The video just made us go awwww and who wouldn't want such a workout buddy to beat the exercise blues!

Looking at this video we must say Manasi is giving a lot of mothers out there #MommyGoals.

The actress frequently shares pictures and videos of herself with Nirvi that are all sorts of cute. Check out a few here:

