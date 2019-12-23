Watch video: Manoj Tiwary celebrates by drinking seaside in Greece after IPL 2020 snub

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The IPL 2020 auction which took place on December 19 in Kolkata saw 335 players go under the hammer. While Indian cricketers such as Piyush Chawla and others being purchased by IPL teams, one such cricketer was given the boot - Manoj Tiwary.

The 34-year-old batsman from West Bengal was not selected by any of the Indian Premier League clubs. However, Manoj Tiwary did not seem to be affected by the IPL snub and went on to Instagram to share his views on the same. In a video posted on social media, Tiwary is seen calmly sipping on a drink at a restaurant overlooking the sea in Mykonos, Greece. Manoj Tiwary captioned the photo saying, 'Life should not only be lived, it should be celebrated. So here i’m celebrating the snub from IPL 2020 Auction.' Watch the video below.

Manoj Tiwary has previously played for Delhi Daredevils between 2008-09 and 2014-15, Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017 and finally for Kings XI Punjab in 2018. It is unsure if Manoj Tiwary would get another shot at IPL. Similar to 2019, Manoj Tiwary's base price at the IPL 2020 auction was Rs 50 lakh.

Piyush Chawla was the most expensive Indian cricketer at the IPL 2020 auction and was picked by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.75 crore. Meanwhile, Australian cricketer Pat Cummins created a record to become the most expensive overseas player at the IPL auction as he was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 15.5 crore while Glenn Maxwell took home big bucks too as he was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore.

