Watch video: Mika Singh shares an apology; FWICE lifts the ban on him

At a press conference, Mika Singh claimed his performance in the neighbouring country at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan was merely a coincidence.

Mika Singh

After Mika Singh was banned by a film workers' body for performing in Pakistan, the playback singer issued an apology on Wednesday. Following his statement, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) revoked its 'ban'.

The FWICE had 'banned' the singer as he performed at a wedding in Karachi. Its members will not take part in his concerts and programs, it had said. At a press conference on Wednesday, Mika claimed his Karachi performance at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan were high following the abrogation of Article 370 was merely a coincidence. The singer shared the news on social media, which included a video and a tweet for his fans. Take a look.

I am very grateful and thankful to the @fwice #fwice to understand my perspective hearing me out and supporting me .Thank you to the entire #media fraternity for letting me express my perspective .Thanks to @Divine_T for the unconditional support always #divinetouch. pic.twitter.com/JzktFNmqD9 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) August 21, 2019

Hey guys I’m very happy to announce that After meeting the #FWICE officials They have revoked the ban . I’m grateful to all .. Jai hind ... pic.twitter.com/b1sci3jEPi — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) August 21, 2019

"It is a coincidence that I went there and Article 370 happened. If I made a mistake, then I apologise to the federation and the entire nation," Mika told reporters. The FWICE said in a release that it had lifted the ban on the singer. As per reports, Mika performed in Karachi on August 8. He later faced flak on social media for performing in Pakistan.

For the unversed, Mika Singh was banned by the association for performing at an event in Karachi, Pakistan. The singer's Karachi performance, which was a 14-member troupe took place in on August 8. This high profile wedding raised eyebrows when the news started floating that the bride's father, Adnan Asad, is reportedly a cousin of former Pakistan President, General Pervez Musharraf. Mika and his crew were given a 30-days visa, to perform in three cities - Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

