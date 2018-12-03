Watch Video: MS Dhoni dancing with daughter Ziva is the cutest thing ever!

cricket

MS Dhoni posted this video on his instagram, where he is seen trying hard to keep pace with daughter Ziva in a dance face-off at home

Dhoni and Ziva dancing

India's World Cup winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is quite the family man when he is off the field. Dhoni likes to spend most of his time with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, doing chores and playing around the house.

Here in this video, Dhoni is seen trying hard to keep pace with daughter Ziva in a dance face-off between the two. Watch the video.

View this post on Instagram Even better when we are dancing @zivasinghdhoni006 A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) onDec 2, 2018 at 6:35am PST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni captained the Indian national team in limited-overs cricket from 2007 to 2016 and in Test cricket from 2008 to 2014. An attacking right-handed middle-order batsman and wicket-keeper, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest finishers in limited-overs cricket. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is also regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers in world cricket. He made his One Day International (ODI) debut in December 2004 against Bangladesh, and played his first Test a year later against Sri Lanka.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates