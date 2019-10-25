Watch video: MS Dhoni's little daughter Ziva helps him clean his SUV

MS Dhoni, former captain of the Indian cricket team, took to photo-sharing site Instagram and shared a perfect anecdote as to how a little help never harmed anyone. MS Dhoni shared a cute boomerang video on Instagram which showed his little daughter Ziva lending him a helping hand in cleaning his big green-coloured Nissan SUV. He captioned the video on Instagram, "A little help always goes a long way especially when u realise it's a big vehicle."

Earlier this month, MS Dhoni took to Instagram and shared a cute collage of Ziva and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh wearing an identical pair of sunglasses. Dhoni also shared a funny story about how Ziva, who came across a photo of Ranveer Singh and immediately rushed to her room. She later returned wearing a similar pair of sunglasses that Ranveer was sporting.

The cricketer shared a picture and wrote, "Ziva was like why is he wearing my glasses then she goes upstairs to find hers and finally says my glasses r with me only. kids r different these days.at four and a half I won't have even registered that I have similar sunglasses. next time she meets Ranveer I am sure she will say I have the same glasses as urs."

After reading Dhoni's post, Ranveer Singh happily applauded the style of little Ziva and wrote, "Hahahahaha FASHIONISTA Z!!! "

The 38-year-old is currently enjoying some time away from the game and he last played competitive cricket during the World Cup.

He had to endure criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the tournament. Especially in the games against England and New Zealand (semi-final), he had to bear the brunt of netizens who deemed him as the reason for the Men in Blue's loss.

Commenting on Dhoni's future in the team, Sourav Ganguly, after taking charge as the 39th president of BCCI, said that he would talk to the wicket-keeper batsman and then come to a conclusion about his future.

"I do not know what is in his mind and what he thinks about his career, we will deal with that. He is one of the greats of the game. India is very proud to have MS Dhoni. When you sit down and take note of what he has done, you say wow. Champions don't finish that easily. Till I am around, everybody will be respected. That does not change," Ganguly had told reporters on Wednesday.

Inputs from ANI

