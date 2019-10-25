Watch video: MS Dhoni's little daughter Ziva helps him clean his SUV
MS Dhoni shared a boomerang video on Instagram in which his daughter Ziva is helping the Ranchi-born star in cleaning his car.
MS Dhoni, former captain of the Indian cricket team, took to photo-sharing site Instagram and shared a perfect anecdote as to how a little help never harmed anyone. MS Dhoni shared a cute boomerang video on Instagram which showed his little daughter Ziva lending him a helping hand in cleaning his big green-coloured Nissan SUV. He captioned the video on Instagram, "A little help always goes a long way especially when u realise it's a big vehicle."
A little help always goes a long way specially when u realise it’s a big vehicle
Earlier this month, MS Dhoni took to Instagram and shared a cute collage of Ziva and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh wearing an identical pair of sunglasses. Dhoni also shared a funny story about how Ziva, who came across a photo of Ranveer Singh and immediately rushed to her room. She later returned wearing a similar pair of sunglasses that Ranveer was sporting.
The cricketer shared a picture and wrote, "Ziva was like why is he wearing my glasses then she goes upstairs to find hers and finally says my glasses r with me only. kids r different these days.at four and a half I won't have even registered that I have similar sunglasses. next time she meets Ranveer I am sure she will say I have the same glasses as urs."
Ziva was like why is he wearing my glasses then she goes upstairs to find hers and finally says my glasses r with me only.kids r different these days.at four and a half I won’t have even registered that I have similar sunglasses.next time she meets Ranveer I am sure she will say I have the same glasses as urs
After reading Dhoni's post, Ranveer Singh happily applauded the style of little Ziva and wrote, "Hahahahaha FASHIONISTA Z!!! "
The 38-year-old is currently enjoying some time away from the game and he last played competitive cricket during the World Cup.
He had to endure criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the tournament. Especially in the games against England and New Zealand (semi-final), he had to bear the brunt of netizens who deemed him as the reason for the Men in Blue's loss.
Commenting on Dhoni's future in the team, Sourav Ganguly, after taking charge as the 39th president of BCCI, said that he would talk to the wicket-keeper batsman and then come to a conclusion about his future.
"I do not know what is in his mind and what he thinks about his career, we will deal with that. He is one of the greats of the game. India is very proud to have MS Dhoni. When you sit down and take note of what he has done, you say wow. Champions don't finish that easily. Till I am around, everybody will be respected. That does not change," Ganguly had told reporters on Wednesday.
Inputs from ANI
Ziva Dhoni was born on February 6, 2015. She celebrated her birthday a couple of months back.
Ziva Dhoni posted this picture and captioned it as, "#Reunited @priyankacraina"
-
The cute little 4-year-old has been accompanying her mom Sakshi Dhoni to all Chennai Super Kings matches.
Ziva Dhoni posted this picture with Suresh Raina's daughter Gracia Raina. The two are inseparable.
-
Ziva Dhoni with Suresh Raina daughter Gracia Raina. The two are known to be BFFs and hang out with each other during their fathers' IPL matches.
-
These two winks can leave Priya Prakash Varrier's wink behind. In this picture, the father-daughter duo is seen engaging in a winking contest.
-
Ziva Dhoni asking her mother Sakshi Dhoni to buy her some ice-cream during one of Chennai Super Kings matches.
-
Ziva Dhoni hugs her mom Sakshi Dhoni after she agrees to buy her ice cream in the sweltering Chennai weather.
-
Ziva Dhoni all-ready to board a flight to Chennai, to see her father MS Dhoni in action. She is wearing a cute pink top, along with a trendy pink shoulder bag.
-
Ziva Dhoni's million dollar smile in this picture is too cute. This picture is along with her grandmother and it was captioned, "Daadi"
-
We all know about MS Dhoni's love for dogs. He has a bunch of cute little pups at his Ranchi home and now the love for dogs is rubbing off on Ziva as well. In this picture, she is having a good time with a pup.
-
Ziva Dhoni is seen enjoying some pool time as father MS Dhoni teaches her lessons in swimming
-
One of MS Dhoni's pets seems to be feeling left out as Ziva Dhoni is enjoying a pool-time with her dad.
-
Sand Castle anyone? Ziva Dhoni is building a castle for her dad MS Dhoni.
-
MS Dhoni might not be a very animated player on the field, but Ziva Dhoni really manages to bring out the kid in him
-
In this picture, Ziva Dhoni directs MSD on how to build her castle.
-
In this picture, MS Dhoni lends a helping hand in building Ziva Dhoni's sand castle, as the little princess takes a break.
-
In this picture, Ziva Dhoni lovingly hugs her dad, MS Dhoni, as he leaves for an international cricket tour.
-
Whose pose do you like better? Sakshi Dhoni's or Ziva's? The good-looking mother-daughter duo in a cool selfie before an outing
-
Ziva Dhoni is all smile in this photo where she is seen making herself comfortable on a large sofa.
-
Ziva Dhoni is anything but camera shy in this picture
-
In this picture, Ziva Dhoni enjoys a day out with fellow Chennai Super Kings star kids. She looks adorable in a white top.
-
The ever adorable Ziva Dhoni with a bunch of other star kids.
Four-year-old Ziva Singh Dhoni is leaving no stone unturned to spend some time in between the IPL 2019, with her dad MS Dhoni. She visits the stadiums, hotel rooms, but she makes sure that dad Dhoni has her in front of his eyes during Chennai Super Kings' matches. (All pics/ Ziva Singh Dhoni Instagram)
