Watch video: Mukesh Ambani raises a toast virtually at Harish Salve's wedding

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani virtually joined the wedding celebrations of senior lawyer and former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve, who recently tied the knot in a private ceremony at a church in London.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Ambani raised a toast to the couple and said that he looked forward to celebrating with the newlyweds in-person soon.

The richest man Mukesh Ambani compliments richest lawyer Harish Salve on his second marriage pic.twitter.com/7sTG6gJUWl — Sheela Bhatt (@sheela2010) October 30, 2020

Wishing the couple, Ambani said, "In that point in time, we can give you a hug, wish you the very best and I'm sure that time is not very far off. I look forward to seeing you and all your friends, this is the same set of people we met at Gleneagles. I hope we don't allow you to go so easily with a virtual piece. Like your best man said, you better shell out all the money."

His remarks invoked a loud cheer from those present at the ceremony.

Concluding his words, the 63-year-old billionaire said, "Looking forward to a great celebration as soon as times become normal. This is just to wish you the best on behalf of all of us."

Appreciating the toast, Salve answered, "Thank you Mukesh."

Salve is the legal counsel for Reliance. The lawyer married London-based artist Caroline Brossard in an intimate ceremony with only 15 people in attendance. He met Brossard, 56, at an art event. They both clicked over their mutual love for theatre, classical music, and art.

The wedding was attended by close friends and family, including renowned Indian restaurateurs Camellia and Namita Panjabi.

The lawyer who practices at the Supreme Court has been part of some high-profile cases including Kulbhushan Jadav's. Tata Group, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, and ITC Group are some of his prominent clients.

Salve, who had served as the Solicitor General of India from November 1999 to November 2002, was appointed as the Queen's Counsel for the courts of Wales and England in January.

Salve, one of the country's busiest lawyers, had pursued his LL.B. from Nagpur University. He was appointed senior advocate at the Delhi High Court in 1992 before he was appointed as the Solicitor General of India.

The lawyer was called to Blackstone Chambers and appointed to the English Bar in 2013.

Harish Salve and his ex-wife, Meenakshi, divorced after 38 years of marriage in June. They have two daughters together, Sakshi and Saaniya.

