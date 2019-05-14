Watch video: Myanmar plane lands in emergency without front wheels

international

The Myanmar Airlines flight UB-103, an Embraer-190 model, was grounded at around 9 am in Mandalay (0230 GMT), a city popular among foreign tourists, with all 89 people on board including seven crew members, safe

A general view shows a Myanmar National Airlines passenger plane after an emergency landing at Mandalay international airport on May 12, 2019. A Myanmar pilot saved the day after his aircraft's landing gear failed, forcing the jet into an emergency landing with no front wheels. Pic/AFP

A Myanmar pilot saved the day after his aircraft's landing gear failed, forcing the jet into an emergency landing with no front wheels on Sunday morning. However, nobody was injured. The nailbiting touchdown was captured in an unverified video which showed a graceful landing before the nose of the jet tipped over and ground to a halt.

Ye Htut Aung, deputy director general of Myanmar's Civil Aviation Department said that the pilot tried repeatedly to drop the landing gear at the front of the plane, first through its computer system, then manually. Ye Htut Aung termend it as technical fault. She said that all jets get a daily flight check.

The incident comes just days after a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane crash-landed and slid off a runway while landing in Yangon airport during a storm leaving 11 passengers injured.

Myanmar's monsoon season has caused problems for commercial and military flights in the past. A military plane crashed into the Andaman sea in 2017 with 122 people on board -- one of the deadliest aviation accidents in the country's history -- which authorities attributed to bad weather. And in 2015, a passenger plane by Air Bagan veered off the runway due to bad weather and heavy rain.

Watch video here...

A Myanmar National Airlines plane landed safely at Mandalay airport after suffering a nose wheel failure on Sunday morning, a police officer said.

The accident caused panic among the 80 passengers on board, however, it resulted in no injury.#Myanmar #Airlines pic.twitter.com/uQqY8NhB5e — Ye Lin Naing (@yelinnaingMm) May 12, 2019

Myanmar National Airlines Embraer 190 made emergency landing at Mandalay International Airport. pic.twitter.com/ADIJ3hATne — Nay Myo Tin (@naymyotin) May 12, 2019

Hats off to the pilot of Myanmar Airline’s Embraer E190 aircraft (XY-AGQ) who landed it with nose wheel retracted today morning at Mandalay airport in Myanmar. By Gods grace n Pilots dexterity No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/EryFWgYVHU — MAJOR SUBRAT MISHRA,SM ð®ð³ð®ð³ð®ð³ð®ð³ð®ð³ð®ð³ (@SUBRATSMSM) May 13, 2019

