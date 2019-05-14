Watch video: Myanmar plane lands in emergency without front wheels
The Myanmar Airlines flight UB-103, an Embraer-190 model, was grounded at around 9 am in Mandalay (0230 GMT), a city popular among foreign tourists, with all 89 people on board including seven crew members, safe
A Myanmar pilot saved the day after his aircraft's landing gear failed, forcing the jet into an emergency landing with no front wheels on Sunday morning. However, nobody was injured. The nailbiting touchdown was captured in an unverified video which showed a graceful landing before the nose of the jet tipped over and ground to a halt.
The Myanmar Airlines flight UB-103, an Embraer-190 model, was grounded at around 9 am in Mandalay (0230 GMT), a city popular among foreign tourists, with all 89 people on board including seven crew members, safe.
Also Read: Air India earmarks Rs 500 crore to get grounded aircraft operational
Ye Htut Aung, deputy director general of Myanmar's Civil Aviation Department said that the pilot tried repeatedly to drop the landing gear at the front of the plane, first through its computer system, then manually. Ye Htut Aung termend it as technical fault. She said that all jets get a daily flight check.
The incident comes just days after a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane crash-landed and slid off a runway while landing in Yangon airport during a storm leaving 11 passengers injured.
Also Read: Pakistani Airlines slammed for serving english breakfast, customers demand halwa-puri
Myanmar's monsoon season has caused problems for commercial and military flights in the past. A military plane crashed into the Andaman sea in 2017 with 122 people on board -- one of the deadliest aviation accidents in the country's history -- which authorities attributed to bad weather. And in 2015, a passenger plane by Air Bagan veered off the runway due to bad weather and heavy rain.
Watch video here...
A Myanmar National Airlines plane landed safely at Mandalay airport after suffering a nose wheel failure on Sunday morning, a police officer said.— Ye Lin Naing (@yelinnaingMm) May 12, 2019
The accident caused panic among the 80 passengers on board, however, it resulted in no injury.#Myanmar #Airlines pic.twitter.com/uQqY8NhB5e
Myanmar National Airlines Embraer 190 made emergency landing at Mandalay International Airport. pic.twitter.com/ADIJ3hATne— Nay Myo Tin (@naymyotin) May 12, 2019
Hats off to the pilot of Myanmar Airline’s Embraer E190 aircraft (XY-AGQ) who landed it with nose wheel retracted today morning at Mandalay airport in Myanmar. By Gods grace n Pilots dexterity No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/EryFWgYVHU— MAJOR SUBRAT MISHRA,SM ð®ð³ð®ð³ð®ð³ð®ð³ð®ð³ð®ð³ (@SUBRATSMSM) May 13, 2019
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai Crime: Man rapes critical patient's HIV+ sister on Sion Hospital roof
- Rising carrom star Janhavi More run over by speeding truck in Dombivli
- BMC to put Marine Drive under the radar
- Mumbai: Cops fight accuseds' lies with biometric system
- New BMC chief Pravin Pardeshi tackles rain, road and revenue on Day 1
- Sit on a machaan and spot animals all night at Sanjay Gandhi National Park
- PM's proposer spells out her dreams for Varanasi
- Mumbai: Turf Club calls for meeting on consent terms for Gallops
- Elections 2019: Milind Deora's Jain comment 'violative', says EC
- Mumbai: Government officer jumps from 30th floor of World Trade Centre
- Mumbai Crime: Cops crack down on online escort services, arrest two
- It's final, Jaslok Trust will continue to run hospital, says CEO
- A walk through Mohammed Ali Road's Khau Galli
- Expensive things Mukesh Ambani spends on
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Watch video: Land mafia burns down mangroves in Mumbai