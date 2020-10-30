Watch Video: Narrow escape for Mumbai woman after she falls while boarding moving train at Ghatkopar station

In a narrow escape, a woman was saved by alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan on Wednesday while trying to board a moving local train at Ghatkopar railway station in Mumbai.

The incident occurred at around 12 noon and was captured in the CCTV camera.

As the local train was leaving the station, the woman tried to board the moving train. In her attempt to board the train, she lost balance and fell on the platform.

An alert RPF jawan Subhad Bhosle, who was standing nearby, immediately pulled the woman away from the train or else she would have slipped on the railway track.

