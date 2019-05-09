Watch Video: Natasha Poonawalla's starry entry at Met Gala 2019
Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla, the wife of billionaire Adar Poonawalla made a grand entrance in her beautiful crystal embellished mini dress with a detachable draped icy-blue skirt designed by Peter Dundas
The Met Gala 2019 has created a stir where many celebrities graced the red carpet with their unique style and attire. Like every year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art organised the Costume Institute Gala on the first Monday in May to kick off the beginning of its popular fashion show at The Costume Institute. The theme for this grand event Met Gala was 'Camp: Notes on Fashion', which is a play on Susan Sontag's iconic essay titled 'Notes on Camp'.
Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram to share a video of her grand entrance with her flowy icy blue dress making heads turn. Her dress long draped skirt elegantly followed her as she walked towards her car. This Monday witnessed two Mumbai famous faces - Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla at Met Gala putting on their best show for the red carpet.
Natasha Poonawalla, the wife of billionaire Adar Poonawalla, was the highlight of the event with her icy-blue outfit. For the Met Gala 2019 event, Natasha Poonawalla opted a customised by Dundas.
Natasha Poonawalla’s (@natasha.poonawalla) fashion choices have always been aspirational to say the least. For the 2019 #MetGala, the philanthropist was dressed in a custom Dundas (@dundasworld) number. Head to our Instagram Stories to see more from her fittings before the grand evening #MetCamp
Peter Dundas carefully designed the majestic dress keeping mind the theme of the event, camp, which called for theatrical designs and came up with a crystal embellished gown for the philanthropist. Natasha Poonawalla wore a beautiful crystal embellished mini dress with a detachable draped icy-blue skirt. She also accessorised her look with a silver stone studded belt. A diamond maangtika and tie-up sandals accentuated her red carpet look.
