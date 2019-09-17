Watch video: Nick Jonas dancing to Hauli Hauli is sure to make your day

Nick Jonas has proven time and again that he likes Bollywood music. His awesome Bollywood dance at his wedding with Priyanka Chopra is still etched in our mind. Now, in a video that has gone viral on the internet, you can see Nick dancing with PeeCee on the popular song Hauli Hauli from the Ajay Devgn-starrer De De Pyaar De.

A fan club on Instagram shared the video with the caption: "Birthday Bash @priyankachopra and @nickjonas's killer dance moves." Nick Jonas celebrated his 27th birthday on September 16.

Check out the fun video below:

If you swipe left, you can also see the video that Priyanka originally shared as a birthday message for hubby Nick. Priyanka had captioned the video as, "The light of my life. Everyday with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas"

Brother Joe Jonas also took to Instagram to share a few pictures of the birthday boy. Here's what he posted:

On the work front, Nick Jonas will soon be seen in the movie Midway. The singer-actor will play the role of Bruno P Gaido in the film, a WWII gunner awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his heroic and invaluable efforts in the Battle of Midway. The film is based on the real-life events that took place in the Battle of Midway in 1942 between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy during World War II. It is directed by Roland Emmerich.

