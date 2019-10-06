Watch Video: Nusrat Jahan celebrates Durga Puja; plays dhaak with hubby Nikhil Jain

On Sunday, Bengali actress and MP Nusrat Jahan, who has hit the headlines ever since she was elected in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, was seen celebrating Durga Puja with husband Nikhil Jain. This is Nusrat's first Durga Puja post tying the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain on June 3, 2019. Nusrat and Nikhil, both took to Instagram to share pictures of the same and it seems as if the festive fervour has gripped the two.

Nusrat took to Instagram and shared pictures from Ashtami celebrations where the 29-year-old actress-turned-politician is seen offering prayers to Maa Durga at Suruchi Sangha Pandal in Kolkata. For the Durga Puja, Nusrat looked stunning in a red saree with her hair neatly tied in a bun. On the other hand, Nusrat's husband Nikhil Jian donned a red kurta pyjama for the festive ocassion.

While sharing the pictures on Insta, Nusrat captioned it: Ashtami celebrations with hubby Nikhil Jain. In the pictures, MP Nusrat Jahan and hubby Nikhil can also been seen playing the dhaak, a traditional dhol. In a viral video, Nusrat was also seen dancing with a group of women at the pandal while her husband Nikhil played the instrument.

Also Read: Nusrat Jahan's wedding reception: All that you must know

Watch video of Nusrat and Nikhil playing the dhaak on Durga Puja:

The video of Nusrat participating in Durga Puja with hubby Nikhil Jain and dancing to the tune of the 'dhaak' has now gone viral on the internet. Nusrat's husband Nikhil too took to Instagram and shared a video where the two can be seen playing the 'dhaak'. While sharing the video, Nikhil wrote: Playing dhaak for the first time with my wonderful wifastic Nusrat Jahan.

#WATCH Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan dances as husband Nikhil Jain plays the 'dhak' at Suruchi Sangha. #DurgaPuja2019 pic.twitter.com/QIZWJSmx30 — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2019

Last month, a video of first-time MP Nusrat Jahan and TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty dancing to a song as a tribute to Goddess Durga had gone viral on the internet days before Durga Puja. Nusrat Jahan is one of the few politicians who is quite active on social media. From a star-studded wedding reception to sharing pictures of her exotic honeymoon post-wedding, Nusrat keeps her fans engaged on Instagram.

And by giving a sneak-peek into her Durga Puja celebrations, it seems the politician is enjoying her pandal hopping experience with hubby Nikhil Jain. For many who don't know, Nusrat was working as the face of Jain's textile chain when the two got acquainted with each other.

Also Read: Nusrat Jahan shares a cute moment with husband Nikhil Jain

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates