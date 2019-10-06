Watch Video: Nusrat Jahan celebrates Durga Puja; plays dhaak with hubby Nikhil Jain
Actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan was seen pandal hopping with husband Nikhil Jain as the two celebrated Durga Puja by offering prayers at Suruchi Sangha Pandal in Kolkata
On Sunday, Bengali actress and MP Nusrat Jahan, who has hit the headlines ever since she was elected in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, was seen celebrating Durga Puja with husband Nikhil Jain. This is Nusrat's first Durga Puja post tying the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain on June 3, 2019. Nusrat and Nikhil, both took to Instagram to share pictures of the same and it seems as if the festive fervour has gripped the two.
Nusrat took to Instagram and shared pictures from Ashtami celebrations where the 29-year-old actress-turned-politician is seen offering prayers to Maa Durga at Suruchi Sangha Pandal in Kolkata. For the Durga Puja, Nusrat looked stunning in a red saree with her hair neatly tied in a bun. On the other hand, Nusrat's husband Nikhil Jian donned a red kurta pyjama for the festive ocassion.
While sharing the pictures on Insta, Nusrat captioned it: Ashtami celebrations with hubby Nikhil Jain. In the pictures, MP Nusrat Jahan and hubby Nikhil can also been seen playing the dhaak, a traditional dhol. In a viral video, Nusrat was also seen dancing with a group of women at the pandal while her husband Nikhil played the instrument.
Watch video of Nusrat and Nikhil playing the dhaak on Durga Puja:
View this post on Instagram
Playing dhaak for the first time with my wonderful wifastic @nusratchirps @suruchisangha #aroopbiswas
The video of Nusrat participating in Durga Puja with hubby Nikhil Jain and dancing to the tune of the 'dhaak' has now gone viral on the internet. Nusrat's husband Nikhil too took to Instagram and shared a video where the two can be seen playing the 'dhaak'. While sharing the video, Nikhil wrote: Playing dhaak for the first time with my wonderful wifastic Nusrat Jahan.
#WATCH Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan dances as husband Nikhil Jain plays the 'dhak' at Suruchi Sangha. #DurgaPuja2019 pic.twitter.com/QIZWJSmx30— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2019
Last month, a video of first-time MP Nusrat Jahan and TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty dancing to a song as a tribute to Goddess Durga had gone viral on the internet days before Durga Puja. Nusrat Jahan is one of the few politicians who is quite active on social media. From a star-studded wedding reception to sharing pictures of her exotic honeymoon post-wedding, Nusrat keeps her fans engaged on Instagram.
And by giving a sneak-peek into her Durga Puja celebrations, it seems the politician is enjoying her pandal hopping experience with hubby Nikhil Jain. For many who don't know, Nusrat was working as the face of Jain's textile chain when the two got acquainted with each other.
Bengali actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan who won 2019 Lok Sabha elections is much more than just a popular face. The 29-year-old politician has been setting the internet on fire with stunning pictures. But Nusrat has some major affinity to the colour black. Nusrat's Instagram is filled with pictures from western wear to ethnic ensembles all in different shades of black.
During her honeymoon, Nusrat Jahan sported a white crop top with black stripes as she posed amidst the backdrop of the picturesque beaches of Mauritius. While sharing this picture, Nusrat captioned it: Paradise has never been abt places, it exists in moments, in connection, in flashes across time...!
In this photo, Nusrat Jahan poses with a movie poster in the background in a black hoodie with 'Girl Power' written on it. Nusrat accentuated her look with lipstick and tied her long tresses in a bun.
Nusrat Jahan looks fab in a one-shoulder crop top and black and white striped pants. While sharing this picture from one of her photoshoots, Nusrat captioned it: If I was meant to be controlled, I would have come with a remote...!
Sharing a leaf out of her honeymoon to the island nation of Mauritius, which is widely known for its beautiful beaches, lagoons, and reefs, actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan was seen shimmering in the hues of black.
In pic: Nusrat Jahan gets sun-kissed during her romantic beach getaway as she stuns in a simple white dress with black stripes.
Nusrat Jahan looks poised and poignant as she shines in a black dress during one of her photoshoots. Nusrat completed her look with a beautiful neckpiece and leaves her long tresses open.
MP Nusrat Jahan shared this picture where she is seen posing for a selfie with her co-actor as she stuns in all-black gym attire.
In picture: Nusrat Jahan, who is seen sporting a floral black crop top looks adorable as she plays with a small child during her beach vacation in Mauritius.
Nusrat Jahan shines in an all-black attire as she shows her fans an unknown and unseen side of her which loves music to the core.
In picture: Nusrat Jahan is seen playing the keyboard as she captions this one: Music has a life.. which is why our hearts have beats..!!!
Nusrat Jahan really knows how to grab the attention of her audience. In the pic, Nusrat is seen posing as a model as she looks uber cool in all-black attire. Nusrat completed her look with a bling canvas, minimal make-up and left her long hair open.
Nusrat Jahan is one of the most glamorous politicians today. Although Nusrat loves all colours, she swears by the colour black. From crop tops and ethnic wear to and workout attire, Nusrat truly loves the colour.
In picture: Politician Nusrat Jahan goes rugged in a black leather jacket as she poses for the camera
Nusrat Jahan shared this picture from her gym diaries. Sporting black sportswear, Nusrat Jahan completes her gym look with a white jacket. Nusrat captions this one: Wear your confidence every day!
In pic: Nusrat Jahan stuns in a black top and blue denim she poses amidst a scenic beauty during one of her vacations. Jahan completes her look with a black overcoat
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, who tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in July 2019 has been making waves with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices. The 29-year-old actress-turned-politician is often seen sharing stunning pictures of herself with her followers. Nusrat has a soft corner for the colour black and her pictures in it are striking. (All Pictures/Instagram Nusrat Jahan)
