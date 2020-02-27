Watch: Video of dancing child is breath of fresh air, says Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared a video of a little boy whose dance moves broke the internet.

The little boy started to dance while watching a performance for US First Lady Melania Trump at a Delhi government school on Tuesday.

Anand Mahindra shared the video on his Twitter handle and wrote, "In a world burdened by natural calamities, trade battles, social upheavals & pandemics, this viral clip showing a child's unrestrained enthusiasm is a breath of fresh air. He didn't give a hoot about the celebrity in front & the nervous secret service agent behind! Balle Balle!"

While the students were performing bhangra moves, one student broke into spontaneous dance and left Melania Trump amused. The First Lady could be seen laughing and clapping for him.

The post went viral on social media. People had various reactions to give such as "Chotta Sardar took the entire limelight, he is the star of event...burrrraaaaaaaaahh." while another wrote, "At last this video brought some smile on face. Paaji tusi cha gaye." A third said, "A lesson for the so called grown ups...live life childlike."

