Watch Video: OMG! Vijay Deverakonda slips while walking towards Versova jetty

South star Vijay Deverakonda has become quite popular in Bollywood, thanks to his portrayal of the titular character in his film Arjun Reddy, and also thanks to the Hindi remake of that film, Kabir Singh, in which Shahid Kapoor played the lead. Ever since then, fans of Deverakonda wanted him to be a part of a Bollywood film, and Karan Johar too had shown interest in launching him in Bollywood.

Wishes of his fans down south and everywhere else have been fulfilled as Vijay will be seen opposite Ananya Panday in a pan-India film soon. For the same, the actor was seen visiting Versova jetty in Mumbai where he managed to avert a more serious accident as he slipped while walking. Vijay was saved by a number of people who were walking beside him, and the surprise on the actor's face is all of us when we slip in public!

Check out the video below:

Wow, Vijay could have had quite a bad fall if he had indeed fallen down. The actor was fortunate enough to have had people walking with him who helped him avoid the fall.

Speaking of his film with Ananya Panday, it's a Puri Jagannadh movie and is yet untitled. She shared, "My character is quite like the real me. I think young girls will be able to relate to her cute, funny and charming personality. I am working on my Telugu too, learning a few words every day on the set. I will try to dub for myself in as many languages as possible."

We think Vijay and Ananya will make quite a stunning on-screen couple and we can't wait for their movie to hit theatres soon!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates