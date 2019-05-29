Watch Video: Over excited Virat Kohli can't control his tongue on Dhoni's ton
MS Dhoni turned back the clock against Bangladesh in a World Cup warm-up game where he scored a classic century, much to Virat Kohli's delight.
After losing to New Zealand in their first World Cup Warm-up game, India was back to winning ways as they comprehensively beat Bangladesh by 95 runs.
MS Dhoni and KL Rahul starred in the Indian batting line-up with both scoring tons.
However, one of the talking points was Virat Kohli's celebrations after MS Dhoni's ton. MS Dhoni turned back the clock and scored a sublime century and Virat Kohli could not control his excitement sitting in the dressing room.
Comedian Papa CJ took to Twitter to put out a video of MS Dhoni reaching his century in the warm-up match against Bangladesh with a big six on Tuesday. In the video, India captain Virat Kohli can be seen celebrating Dhoni's feat and using a cuss word. "Classic Dhoni and classic Virat," Papa CJ captioned the video.
Classic Dhoni and classic Virat ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/jplLRvAVPy— Papa CJ (@PapaCJ) May 28, 2019
India will be now playing its World Cup opening game against South Africa on June 5, 2019.
Also, India looks to have solved its No. 4 batting problem as KL Rahul scored a magnificent hundred.
