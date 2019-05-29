Watch Video: Over excited Virat Kohli can't control his tongue on Dhoni's ton

Updated: May 29, 2019, 12:19 IST | mid-day online correspondent

MS Dhoni turned back the clock against Bangladesh in a World Cup warm-up game where he scored a classic century, much to Virat Kohli's delight.

Watch Video: Over excited Virat Kohli can't control his tongue on Dhoni's ton
Virat Kohli

After losing to New Zealand in their first World Cup Warm-up game, India was back to winning ways as they comprehensively beat Bangladesh by 95 runs.

MS Dhoni and KL Rahul starred in the Indian batting line-up with both scoring tons.

However, one of the talking points was Virat Kohli's celebrations after MS Dhoni's ton. MS Dhoni turned back the clock and scored a sublime century and Virat Kohli could not control his excitement sitting in the dressing room.

Comedian Papa CJ took to Twitter to put out a video of MS Dhoni reaching his century in the warm-up match against Bangladesh with a big six on Tuesday. In the video, India captain Virat Kohli can be seen celebrating Dhoni's feat and using a cuss word. "Classic Dhoni and classic Virat," Papa CJ captioned the video.

India will be now playing its World Cup opening game against South Africa on June 5, 2019.

Also, India looks to have solved its No. 4 batting problem as KL Rahul scored a magnificent hundred.

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

virat kohlims dhonikl rahulteam indiabangladeshworld cup 2019sports newscricket news

IPL Fans: MS Dhoni is a better captain than Virat Kohli

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK