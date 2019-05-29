Watch Video: Over excited Virat Kohli can't control his tongue on Dhoni's ton

cricket-world-cup

MS Dhoni turned back the clock against Bangladesh in a World Cup warm-up game where he scored a classic century, much to Virat Kohli's delight.

Virat Kohli

After losing to New Zealand in their first World Cup Warm-up game, India was back to winning ways as they comprehensively beat Bangladesh by 95 runs.

MS Dhoni and KL Rahul starred in the Indian batting line-up with both scoring tons.

However, one of the talking points was Virat Kohli's celebrations after MS Dhoni's ton. MS Dhoni turned back the clock and scored a sublime century and Virat Kohli could not control his excitement sitting in the dressing room.

Comedian Papa CJ took to Twitter to put out a video of MS Dhoni reaching his century in the warm-up match against Bangladesh with a big six on Tuesday. In the video, India captain Virat Kohli can be seen celebrating Dhoni's feat and using a cuss word. "Classic Dhoni and classic Virat," Papa CJ captioned the video.

Classic Dhoni and classic Virat ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/jplLRvAVPy — Papa CJ (@PapaCJ) May 28, 2019

India will be now playing its World Cup opening game against South Africa on June 5, 2019.

Also, India looks to have solved its No. 4 batting problem as KL Rahul scored a magnificent hundred.

<a href="https://poll.fm/10330564">Do you think KL Rahul is best suited to bat at No. 4 for India in the World Cup?</a>

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates