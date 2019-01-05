Watch Video: Paranormal activity in Shikhar Dhawan's house?

cricket

Shikhar Dhawan posted a video on his social media handles, where his daughter gets the scare of her life at their home in Australia.

Shikhar Dhawan with Aesha Dhawan (Pic/ Shikhar Dhawan Instagram)

Shikhar Dhawan is making the best of his time off the cricket pitch. While India is on the verge of creating history by wiining a Test series in Australia, Shikhar Dhawan is scaring the living day lights off his family members at his home in Australia.

Shikhar Dhawan posted this video called 'Enter At Your Own Risk' and captioned it, "Not for the faint hearted! Scared? #prankster #pranks #funny"

Shikhar Dhawan is out of the Test team at the moment, but will be part of the ODI team to play against Australia in three ODIs in January, 2019.

Shikhar Dhawan was born on December 5, 1985 in Delhi in a Jat family to parents Sunaina and Mahendra Pal Gill. He has a younger sister, Shreshta. Shikhar Dhawan completed his schooling from St. Mark's Senior Secondary Public School in Paschim Vihar, Delhi. Since the age of 12, he trained at Sonnet Club under the guidance of coach Tarak Sinha, who has trained 12 international cricketers. Shikhar Dhawan was a wicket-keeper when he first joined the Club.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates