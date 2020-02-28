Watch Video: Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma tease each other as they enjoy a late night drive together
Rumoured Bigg Boss 13 lovebirds Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma had a lot of fun and were even seen romantically teasing each other.
Inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, the on-and-off romance of contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra had grabbed the headlines. The duo shared a very special bond since the very beginning, having supported each other throughout the season. The two quickly turned into a power couple in the house. The show might have come to an end, but their friendship remains strong as ever.
Recently, Paras who has kept himself busy with his new show with fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill manage to take some time out from his show and went on for a long drive with Mahira. The two had a lot of fun and were even seen romantically teasing each other.
One of the fan clubs of Mahira uploaded a video on Instagram. In the video, Paras, who is dressed in a black t-shirt and cap is enjoying with Mahira, who looks cute in her casual dress. The two are seen making faces and teasing each other. Check out the video:
Inside the house, the two were often found sitting together, away from the others having cosy chats. As the show came to an end, we wondered if there something more to it. And it seems, the duo are often spotted hanging out together post Bigg Boss 13.
Currently, Paras is seen in Bigg Boss 13 spin-off series, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Shehnaaz Gill. The show will unfold as a swayamvar, and will see all contestants staying in the same house where Bigg Boss 13 was played out as they get down to wooing Shehnaaz and Paras. A total of 10 contestants who will be performing several tasks to impress Paras and Shehnaaz during their stay in the house.
Since the very first day of its airing, the power-packed Bigg Boss 13 house has been full of twists and turns, fights, arguments, abuses, and aggression among the contestants. Friends were seen turning into foes, and foes turning into friends. For some, the friendship didn't take time to turn into romance. Several contestants had found love inside the Bigg Boss house in the past few seasons and the current season was no exception.
The first few weeks were dominated by some (actually lots of) romantic moments between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. The actors, who had shared screen space together in the daily soap Dil Se Dil Tak before entering the reality show, had publicly spoken about their differences. In one of the tasks, Bigg Boss showed the contestants a clip of Rashami and Sidharth's romantic scene from their show.
Bigg Boss asked the duo to recreate the scene shown to them. Romance blossomed once again as the two raging hearts came together to showcase their acting (and romance) skills.
Their performance on the Saathiya song Aye Udi Udi Udi won everyone's hearts.
Later in the season, we saw the entry of Arhaan Khan, Rashami Desai's boyfriend. Rashami was delighted to see him again.
Then started their PDA. Arhaan was seen cosying up to Rashami from the time he entered the house, and his public display of affection towards Rashami was noticed by all. The affection reached its peak when Arhaan proposed to Rashami, who, however, did not give any reply at that moment.
During one of the tasks, Arhaan defended Rashami when Sidharth had a verbal spat with her. The fight between the trio turned ugly. From throwing tea on each other to Sidharth tearing Arhaan's t-shirt, the fight captured headlines for a long time.
However, their relationship took a drastic turn, when Salman Khan reprimanded Arhaan for hiding facts about his personal life from Rashami. During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman revealed to Rashami that Arhaan was already married. In fact, he was the father of a child. Salman lashed out at Arhaan for hiding the truth from Rashami.
While the housemates were reeling from Rashami-Sidharth's fight and Rashami-Arhaan's romance, the third couple who was bitten by the love bug was Asim and Himanshi. Inside the house, the two were seen spending a lot of time together and trying to know each other.
Asim, in an intense conversation inside the house, expressed his feelings for her and assured her that he will always protect and support her. A few weeks later, Himanshi was evicted from the house.
Himanshi did come back to the house in the eighteenth week as a connection for Asim. The latter was delighted to see her back and decided to give her a surprise. Asim went down on one knee to propose to her. Himanshi, however, neither accepted nor rejected his proposal. She instead told him that she needed time and that they would sort it all out outside the Bigg Boss house.
Asim and Himanshi were seen catching up after a long time. There was a lot of romance and sweet talk that left us wondering if the two will finally be together once Asim comes out of the house.
Later, during the tijori task in the same week, Himanshi got injured and fell unconscious. The housemates started panicking as someone said that Himanshi wasn't breathing, and Asim picked her up and rushed off to take care of her. A sweet gesture from Asim's side, isn't it?
In this season, we also saw ex-lovers Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli bonding with each other.
Once, Madhurima and Vishal were seen rekindling their romance (a day after having a massive showdown). Sidharth tried distracting them and started talking to Madhurima in sign language, but to no effect. The former lovebirds continued their PDA.
However, more than their love, the couple grabbed news due to their (ugly) fights. From throwing water at each other to Madhurima slapping Vishal and then hitting him with a frying pan, the latter part of the season brought out the worst between the two. Madhurima was evicted in the 16th week, while Vishal followed her two weeks later.
Another couple who couldn't keep their hands off each other was Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra.
The duo shared a very special bond since the very beginning, having supported each other
throughout the season. The two quickly turned into a power couple in the house. It was quite evident that the two were very protective of one another.
The two were often found sitting together, away from the others as they candidly discussed issues inside the house. During one of their "casual" discussions, Paras was even seen kissing Mahira. We wonder if the two will accept their relationship and continue their romance outside the house as well. What do you think?
In one of the tasks, Bigg Boss had invited the contestants' loved ones. For Paras, his mother entered the house and had a heart-to-heart talk with him. She warned him to maintain a distance with Mahira and reiterated the fact that she is not comfortable with their closeness. His girlfriend Akanksha Puri too had expressed her displeasure over their closeness.
Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Paras Chhabra, are the next couple contenders of the house. The on-and-off love story between the two began soon after their entry and continued for long. Their banter was quite visible to the other housemates. Shehnaaz liked to be with Paras, while the latter used to call her cute and flirt with her.
In fact, in one of the episodes, Shehnaaz went a step ahead and confessed her feelings for Paras. However, their love story seemed to have ended after a few weeks, as Shehnaaz found a new love. Slide further to know who that lucky guy was.
Okay! Here comes the most sizzling, romantic and powerful couple of Bigg Boss 13 -- Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. Their love story became so popular that fans gave their relationship a new name, "SidNaaz".
Remember the episode when Shehnaaz kept flowers on Shukla's bed to placate him? As she turned, Sid held her hand and pulled her towards him and the duo hugged each other.
Another intimate moment was when Shehnaaz teased him by putting lipstick on his face. The couple then shared some cute time together teasing each other and sharing their secrets.
In the middle of the season, Sidharth had to leave the house due to his illness. When he entered the house, Shehnaaz could not hold back her happiness and rushed forward to hug him. Later, Shehnaaz gave him a complete update of every incident that took place in the house while he was away.
Their love story took a turn when Shehnaaz confessed her feelings for him. This happened after Sidharth went to console her after she had a verbal spat with Salman Khan. After she professed her love for him, Sidharth replied: "Theek hai (It is fine)". This irked the Punjabi singer, who was seen asking him to say he that loves her too. She even threatened to hit herself if he didn't. She also gave him a tight hug, asking him to hug her in return.
After dilly-dallying a bit, Sidharth hugged her back, and even said, "I love you too". In another instance, Shehnaaz told Sidharth that she is not interested to win the game but she wanted to win him over.
However, this romance was not liked by Bigg Boss fans. And we wonder why? According to fans, one of the reasons could be the entry in the Bigg Boss Elite Club. They also accused Shehnaaz of using Sidharth to win the game.
As of now, Sidharth and Shehnaaz seem inseparable. But will their relationship continue
outside the house as well? Only time will tell.
Several contestants have found love inside the Bigg Boss house in the past seasons and the
current season was also no exception. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, popularly known as SidNaaz grabbed the headlines, while Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana and Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra's romantic moments melted our heart. As the season is about to end, we take a look at some of the power couples of Bigg Boss 13. (All Pictures: PR/Instagram, Twitter handle of Colors TV/mid-day archives).
