Watch Video: Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma tease each other as they enjoy a late night drive together

Inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, the on-and-off romance of contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra had grabbed the headlines. The duo shared a very special bond since the very beginning, having supported each other throughout the season. The two quickly turned into a power couple in the house. The show might have come to an end, but their friendship remains strong as ever.

Recently, Paras who has kept himself busy with his new show with fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill manage to take some time out from his show and went on for a long drive with Mahira. The two had a lot of fun and were even seen romantically teasing each other.

One of the fan clubs of Mahira uploaded a video on Instagram. In the video, Paras, who is dressed in a black t-shirt and cap is enjoying with Mahira, who looks cute in her casual dress. The two are seen making faces and teasing each other. Check out the video:

Inside the house, the two were often found sitting together, away from the others having cosy chats. As the show came to an end, we wondered if there something more to it. And it seems, the duo are often spotted hanging out together post Bigg Boss 13.

Currently, Paras is seen in Bigg Boss 13 spin-off series, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Shehnaaz Gill. The show will unfold as a swayamvar, and will see all contestants staying in the same house where Bigg Boss 13 was played out as they get down to wooing Shehnaaz and Paras. A total of 10 contestants who will be performing several tasks to impress Paras and Shehnaaz during their stay in the house.

