Watch Video: Petrol tanker catches fire on Western Express Highway

A Twitter user shared a video and pictures of a burning tanker on the social media platform alerting the Mumbai police about the incident

A petrol tanker caught fire on Monday on the Westin flyover in Mumbai. A Twitter user shared a video and pictures of a burning tanker on the social media platform warning people to avoid the area and alerting the Mumbai police. The post shared by the user read, "Please send fire brigade asap near Westin flyover. One petrol tanker is on fire in the middle of a bridge." He tagged Mumbai Police on Twitter in his post.

Either a truck or a car has caught fire on the Oberoi mall flyover. Traffic at a standstill in both directions @MumbaiPolice @RidlrMUM pic.twitter.com/jBFI3Zc3ot — Royden Athaide™ï£¿ (@roydensavio) May 27, 2019

Sorry. Correction - Goregaon check naka flyover — Royden Athaide™ï£¿ (@roydensavio) May 27, 2019

Vehicle on fire in the northbound lane of Western express highway at Aarey flyover. Please avoid @RidlrMUM @LocalPressCo @mumbaitraffic @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/KmDQgSMQdY — Rahul Raghuraman (@trrahulbhuv) May 27, 2019

.@MumbaiPolice please send fire brigade asap near Westin flyover . One petrol tanker is on fire in the middle of a bridge. pic.twitter.com/Djw3RRbi4T — Harsh Y Mehta (@harshf1) May 27, 2019

It's a close shave for the people on wester express Highway (Array Bridge) as a petrol tanker is caught on fire. Great work by @MumbaiPolice and the fire department to control it. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ypPXVB88QN — Monish Suresh (@MonishSS) May 27, 2019

The Mumbai police said that the staff is on the spot for further help and the fire brigade and main control room were informed. The fire has lead to chaos leading to traffic jam. "Vehicle on fire in the northbound lane of the Western express highway at Aarey flyover," tweeted another user.

