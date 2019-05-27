Watch Video: Petrol tanker catches fire on Western Express Highway

Updated: May 27, 2019, 12:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent

A Twitter user shared a video and pictures of a burning tanker on the social media platform alerting the Mumbai police about the incident

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Harsh Mehta

A petrol tanker caught fire on Monday on the Westin flyover in Mumbai. A Twitter user shared a video and pictures of a burning tanker on the social media platform warning people to avoid the area and alerting the Mumbai police. The post shared by the user read, "Please send fire brigade asap near Westin flyover. One petrol tanker is on fire in the middle of a bridge." He tagged Mumbai Police on Twitter in his post.

The Mumbai police said that the staff is on the spot for further help and the fire brigade and main control room were informed. The fire has lead to chaos leading to traffic jam. "Vehicle on fire in the northbound lane of the Western express highway at Aarey flyover," tweeted another user.

