Watch Video: Priest raises hand to bless little girl, she high-fives him instead

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a priest left in shock after he raised his hand to bless a little girl, who in return gave him a high-five. The innocent gesture of the girl has taken social media by storm and brought a smile to millions of people.

The 18-seconds video clip shows a little girl, dressed in a fancy white frock with flowers in her hair, standing in front of the priest. The viral clip shows the priest raising his hand to bless the girl after reciting a prayer. However, to the priest's surprise, the little girl puts up her hand and high-fives the priest instead.

The cute video shows the priest covering his mouth to stifle his laughter as a woman standing next to the girl, who seems to be the girl'ss mother, shakes her head in disbelief. The video, which was originally shared by TikTok was later shared on Twitter by former American basketball player Rex Chapman.

"Father is saying a blessing. The innocence of a child. They're trying not to laugh. Best thing you'll see today..." Chapman wrote while sharing the viral footage. Since being shared, the video has garnered over 2.5 million views and hundreds of comments. One user said, "Rule number one of high fives: never leave someone hanging," while a second user wrote, "Omg! This is the best story!"

