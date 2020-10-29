Watch video: Protests at DND flyway in Delhi over youth who committed suicide

Hundreds of Gujjar community members on Thursday staged a protest at Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway demanding justice for Aman Baisla, who committed suicide last month after uploading a video on social media.

Following the protest, there was traffic snarl stretching over 2 km on the Ring Road.

The Gujjar community reached at the DND flyway that connects Delhi with Noida and staged a protest there, seeking arrest of the people responsible for Baisla's death.

The protest call was circulated on social media urging the people from the community to reach the DND and block the road.

#WATCH Locals gathered at Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway demanding justice for businessman Aman Bainsla who died allegedly by suicide. Victim's mother says, "My son was blackmailed & tortured by three people incl a woman. I demand justice for my son." pic.twitter.com/vxrPq8vvRV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 29, 2020

Delhi Police swung into action to control the protesters, while setting up barricades on the approach to the DND and diverting the traffic on the busy stretch.

"DND (both carriageways) has been blocked due to the demonstration. Vehicles from Ashram Chowk have been diverted onto the Ring Road towards Sarai Kale Khan. They can travel to east Delhi, Noida via Nizamuddin Bridge. Likewise, all vehicles seeking to cross over from Noida would have to take the Mayur Vihar Pushta Road and cross Yamuna via Nizamuddin Bridge," said a senior traffic police officer.

The stopping of traffic on the DND led to heavy traffic snarl on the Maharani Bagh stretch coming towards Noida and also from Noida to the Ashram crossing.

Baisla, a 22-year-old businessman committed suicide by hanging himself in his office in Rohini area in September. Before committing suicide, the youth had uploaded a video on social media claiming mental harassment by some persons and that they were driving him to suicide.

