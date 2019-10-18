MENU

Watch Video: Python coils around man's neck in Kerala, saved in nick of time

Updated: Oct 18, 2019, 16:49 IST | PTI

In the viral video, the python can be seen coiling itself around his neck and trying to choke him

A screengrab of the video shared by news agency ANI
A huge python wrapped itself around the neck of a 58-year-old labourer, who was saved in the nick of time by his co-workers, before being choked by the reptile. The incident occurred on Tuesday as cleaning operations were on at a local college at nearby Neyyar dam. As the man, Bhuvanachandran Nair, along with two others was engaged in the work, the python suddenly coiled itself around his neck and tried to choke him.

Seeing the reptile, two other workers rushed to Nair's help. While one held on tightly to the neck of the reptile, the other caught hold of its tail and pulled it away, saving the man. A video clip of the incident showed the snake around Nair's neck and the other workers removing the slimy creature without losing their composure.

The reptile was removed and put inside a sack and handed over to forest officials, who released it into the deep forest

