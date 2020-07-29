Search

Viral Video: Python slithering along palm tree leaves netizens awe-struck

Updated: Jul 29, 2020, 14:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

While sharing the video, Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda captioned it, "Python slithering along a palm tree. Great improvisation"

A screengrab of the viral video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda
A few days ago, a stunning video of a 16-feet long Burmese python had taken netizens by storm and now, another hair-raising footage of a python has left Twitterati shocked. In the video, a python is seen slithering along a palm tree.

The stunning video was shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, who captioned it, "Python slithering along a palm tree. Great improvisation." In the 18-seconds video, a huge python can be seen slithering along the palm tree and climbing upon it slowly and steadily.

Since being shared, the viral video has collected over 20,000 views. Hundreds of netizens took to the comments sections to share their views. One user said, "I wouldn't even dare to make a video if I see a python!" while another wrote, "Though I am a regular viewer of wildlife t.v. channels, I never seen this kind of video..." A third user commented, "I don't like snakes but this is beautiful."

