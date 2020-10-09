Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai makers raise the hygiene standards as shoot restarts

Salman Khan recently resumed the shoot of his next Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, after a long hiatus of seven months due to the ongoing pandemic. The shoots recently resumed but the precautionary measures that have to be taken in order to ensure that everyone is safe have to be of producer's utmost priority. Keeping the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) along with additional measures, the makers of the film took to the hills recently to shoot.

Before the pandemic brought shoots to a pause, the film had one song and some action scenes left to be shot. The makers are now filming the song in Aamby Valley, near Lonavla. All the cast and crew have gone through the COVID tests and a team of doctors have also examined everybody on the set. The team hopes to complete the shoot without any COVID cases or hassles of that sort during the 15-18 days schedule ahead. Producers Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri are maintaining the utmost level of care and safety throughout.

Giving us a glimpse into how the shoot is progressing with regular sanitisation, the mandatory wearing of masks, social distancing, Salman Khan Films released a video to take us through the process. Posting the video on their official social media handle, they wrote, "A glimpse from #Radhe sets, where heroes can take off masks in front of cameras coz superheroes behind cameras wear their masks 24x7.

Taking all the necessary precautions, the team is shooting the sequences at multiple locations. With Salman, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and others shooting along with the crew, the production is taking utmost care for one and all. All departments have been tested for COVID-19. Additionally, all cars and tempo travellers had been sanitised before departure. A health and safety officer along with a doctor and ambulance are present on the set to check all crew members. Signages and colours bands for bi-forcation are being maintained and followed.

Ensuring utmost safety, a second test was also done for those in close proximate to the set, actors and core team on the film. All government mandates, insurances are being strictly followed throughout. Since the entire team is staying together, the production is getting packaged food and maintaining a sanitised kitchen. Set, surroundings and rooms are being sanitised thrice a day. A team has been inducted especially of trained personnel to dispose of the PPE kits and masks after use in the correct manner as per guidelines provided.

Salman and Disha were last seen dancing to "Slow Motion" in the 2019 period drama, Bharat which became a massive hit. The chemistry between the two was sizzling and fans cannot wait to see them on screen again.

