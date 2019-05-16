Watch video: Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab

national

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh as well as Ludhiana MP. Ravneet Singh Bittu, who will contest once again, was seated besides Rahul Gandhi on the tractor.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi was in his element when he decided to sit on a tractor and drive it in Ludhiana in Punjab during his campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7.

The Congress party went on to post a video of Rahul Gandhi driving the tractor on their official Twitter account. Watch the video below.

#WATCH Punjab: Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor in Ludhiana. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu and Congress leader Asha Kumari also present. pic.twitter.com/WqbIXUtfeS — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

Speaking of Rahul Gandhi, The Congress president is also likely to meet a Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped right in front of her husband in Rajasthan's Alwar district, party sources said.

Rahul Gandhi, who was earlier scheduled to arrive in Alwar on Wednesday, will be visiting today instead, they said.

The gang-rape case

On April 26, 2019, six miscreants accosted a Dalit woman and her husband on the Thanagazi-Alwar bypass and took them to an isolated place, where they raped allegedly her in front of him.

They lodged an FIR on May 2, 2019. Meanwhile, the accused had circulated a video clip of the crime on May 4. Subsequently, five accused, who allegedly raped the woman, and the one who shot and circulated the video clip, have been arrested.

The incident triggered widespread protests and anger among the people in Alwar, Jaipur, Dausa and also nearby areas. A protest march led by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena had turned violent in Dausa on Tuesday, leaving over half a dozen people injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BSP supremo Mayawati and other leaders have condemned the incident.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the party's state unit president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot would accompany Gandhi on Thursday, the sources said.

With inputs from PTI

