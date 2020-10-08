Watch Video: Randeep Hooda back in action after leg surgery, rides a horse

A few weeks back, Randeep Hooda had spoken about his leg surgery and due to the same, he had to stay out of action till he recovered completely. His fans would be happy to know that the actor is back in action. He has taken to his Instagram account and shared a video where he can be riding a horse.

Talking about his leg surgery, Hooda told Hindustan Times a few weeks back, "My leg is healing, there's no post operative complication. I'll be able to move around properly in a week's time. My dad, who's a doctor, was there during my operation and took care of everything."

He added, "My doctor, Chetan Unadkat has been taking care of me for long because I keep hurting myself. This right leg injury happened 12 years ago when I fell from my horse while playing a game of polo. The horse fell on my right leg and the lower part was badly damaged. It had to be operated on and plates and screws were put to fix the damage."

Talking about the plates and screws that he was supposed to get done and how he never got time for it, the Sarbjit actor said, "But, I was either not getting time or the money to get this done. These plates and screws have been the longest relationship in my life, sad that it came to an end. I think the best films in my career happened when they were with me, and now I don't know if I'd be the same actor again."

Hooda has been in Bollywood for the last two decades and been a part of films like Monsoon Wedding, D, Risk, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Heroine, Jannat 2, Jism 2, Bombay Talkies, Highway, Kick, Ungli, Sultan, Sarbjit, Baaghi 2, and Love Aaj Kal. He is now gearing up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

