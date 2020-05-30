Watch Video: Rangoli Chandel shares a sweet video of Kangana Ranaut setting up her new home

Kangana Ranaut bought a huge property, a 48-crore bungalow in Mumbai, and ever since then, people can't stop praising the actress' choice. Designed by a popular celebrity interior designer, Kangana Ranaut's house oozes Victorian culture and chic and classy style sense. Speaking about her house, the actress also confessed how her parents were a bit sceptical about her decision, but nothing could stop Kangana to invest in such a pretty abode.

Now, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli has posted a new video, which shows how the excited Manikarnika actress is setting up her new heaven. In fact, a popular magazine cover also made a cover story about her latest project, and we can't get over this beautiful place the actress owns.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary's Panga. Now, the actress is all set to woo the audience with an upcoming trilingual film release, Thalaivi.

Speaking about her contribution to the current status of the country, Kangana Ranaut contributed to PM cares 25 lakhs and donated Ration to daily wage earners families. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to inform about her contribution. Not only Kangana but her entire family has made a contribution to fighting the COVID 19 pandemic that has created havoc in the entire nation. Her mother Asha Ranaut has given up her one month's pension.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news