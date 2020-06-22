Viral Video: Reporter bumps into Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir who was walking to work

A viral video of a reporter running into Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir of Iceland on the streets has been doing the rounds on the internet. The Tik Tok video, which has gone viral on social media shows reporter Max Foster bumping into Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir while she was walking to work without any security, just like a normal person. Don't believe us? See the video below:

The viral video, which was originally shared on Tik Tok was tweeted by user Kamlesh Singh on the micro-blogging site. While sharing the video with his followers, Singh wrote, "When you bump into the PM of the country on her way to office." The viral video has so far garnered over 16,000 views and counting.

In the video footage reporter Max Foster is seen casually striking a conversation Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir while she was walking on her way to work. While interacting the reporter asked her, "So, Prime Minister, why should people visit Iceland," To which the Icelandic PM said, "Iceland is a good place to visit."

She further said, "But I think, the biggest reason to visit Iceland is to see its nature. It's amazing and outstanding." In the 24-seconds video clip, PM Jakobsdottir appears to be calm and composed while walking to work and no security officials can be seen accompanying her. Although she is the country's head, PM Katrin Jakobsdottir appeared quite comfortable despite reporter Foster bumping into her on the streets and asking questions. She conversed with the reporter casually while walking her way to work.

In the video reporter Foster can be heard saying, "I mean you can just walk around and bump into the prime minister, which is pretty extraordinary." To which Jakobsdottir said, "If you find that interesting, yes."

The 44-year-old politician assumed office as the Prime Minister of Iceland in 2017. Katrin Jakobsdottir is Iceland's second woman prime minister after Johanna Siguroardottir. In February 2020, she was named as the Chair of the Council of Women World Leaders. Besides being the PM of Iceland, she is also a mother of three.

