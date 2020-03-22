Watch Video: Rishi Kapoor performs 'virtual yoga' while in self quarantine; Alia Bhatt calls it 'superb'

The coronavirus pandemic has made a lot of celebrities stay at home. During the quarantine time, celebs are keeping themselves busy by engaging themselves with their hobbies. We recently saw Salman Khan trying his hands-on sketching, while Katrina Kaif was busy sharpening her guitar skills.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor too has joined the bandwagon. The actor is practising yoga at his house. However, unlike others, Kapoor is seen watching an instructor on the TV and practising it. His wife Neetu Kapoor posted the video on Instagram and wrote, "Doing virtual yoga .. stay home stay healthy !!! @brat.man we accept the challenge @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @nandanitasha @nikhil_nanda @rimosky @shwetabachchan #hardquarfitnesscorona."

Check out the video here:

Alia Bhatt, who is said to be dating Rishi's son Ranbir Kapoor showered praises on his yoga skills. Commenting on the video, Alia Bhatt commented on the picture saying, "Superb."

Speaking about the alleged relationship between Alia and Ranbir, there was a rumour that the couple has broken up. Adding fuel to the fire was Ranbir's absence at Alia Bhatt's birthday celebrations on March 15. However, Alia very smartly put the breakup rumours to rest. In a post shared by Alia on Instagram, we can see the pretty actress at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, looking out at the world and at the sunset. The photo was apparently clicked by none other than 'RK', aka Ranbir Kapoor.

Here's what Alia Bhatt shared, "stay home &... watch the sunset #stayhomestaysafe P.S - credit to my all time fav photographer RK".

