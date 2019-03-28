Watch video: Riteish Deshmukh lip-syncs 'Hookah bar' for wife Genelia D'Souza

bollywood

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are one of the cutest couples of Bollywood. This video will make you believe in their kind of love

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Since their marriage in 2012, and even before that, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have been setting couple goals. The couple has two sons together - Riaan and Rahyl - and the four as a family are super adorable. Riteish and Genelia frequently share pictures of them together on social media and it's crazy how much they've grown in each other's company and how close they are. Their anniversary posts for each other are especially lovely. The two never leave an opportunity to compliment each other and show each other love and affection.

Now in this video that's going viral, Ritesh Deshmukh can be seen lip-syncing to the popular song 'Hookah bar' for wifey Genelia. The two seem to be in a car with the music on and Riteish has recorded a velfie of him and Genelia having a grand time. His caption on Instagram reads "Love this girl" and it's just really aww-worthy.

Here's the video:

View this post on Instagram Love this girl : @geneliad A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) onMar 27, 2019 at 10:32am PDT

Riteish and Genelia tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first child, Riaan, in November 2014. Their second son Rahyl Deshmukh was born in June 2016. Several times, Riteish has described his wife as his "best friend, lifeline and strength".

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh is currently working on the films Marjaavaan, also starring Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria, and Housefull 4.

