Watch video: Rohit Sharma gives daughter Samaira batting lessons during lockdown

With the coronavirus outbreak bringing the world to an almost standstill, sportspersons across the world are looking to make the most of the time they are getting with their families and the Indian cricketers are no different. In a video posted by Rohit Sharma on his Instagram account, he is seen teaching daughter Samaira how to play cricket.

The Indian cricketers hardly get time with their families as they are travelling non-stop thanks to their hectic calendar. But the pandemic has sent the cricket calendar for a toss and the cricketers are looking to make the most of the lockdown.

In fact, India skipper Virat Kohli had complained about the schedule after the team headed to New Zealand within a couple of days of their ODI series against Australia at the start of the year.

Addressing the media ahead of the opening T20I at Eden Park, Kohli said that it was coming to a scenario where players were landing at the stadium from one series to the other.

"It's getting closer and closer to landing at the stadium straight. That's how compressed the gap has become. This kind of travelling to a place that is seven and a half hours ahead of IST is difficult to adjust immediately. Hopefully, this will be taken into consideration in the future," he had pointed. "But this is the year of the World Cup and every T20 is important. So we can't lose our focus."

