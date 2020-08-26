Watch video: Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika workout together in hotel room

India cricketer Rohit Sharma recently provided a glimpse of his workout routine with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh while quarantined in their hotel room.

Rohit is in the United Arab Emirates with Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Mumbai Indians for the upcoming edition of the domestic league, which starts on September 19.

The Mumbai Indians captain Instagrammed a video of the couple sweating it out in order to stay fit, and captioned it: "Stronger together."

Rohit's India teammate and Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer, Yuzvendra Chahal posted a hilarious comment. "Bhabhi open karne wale hai kya bhaiya aapke saath IPL mein? (Brother, is your wife going to open the batting with you in the IPL?)," it read. Take a look at the post below.

Meanwhile, former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs posted a thumbs up to Rohit's video. Rohit Sharma will be gearing up to lead Mumbai Indians from the front as captain as they take on Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, in the opening match of IPL 2020 on September 19.

