Search

Watch video: Sachin Tendulkar has a challenge for Vinod Kambli and has given him a week's deadline

Updated: Jan 22, 2020, 14:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Conceptualised and curated by Shamir Tandon, the rap was released on April 3, 2017.

Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli in the video
Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli in the video

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday challenged former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli to rap 'Cricket Wali Beat' song.

The Master Blaster was seen in the video giving a deadline of one week to Kambli to execute the Challenge.

The concept of 'Cricket Wali Beat' rap is that it is a collaboration by between Sachin Tendulkar and music star Sonu Nigam. The rap is a dedication to each and every cricketer that Sachin Tendulkar played alongside in the six ICC World Cups he appeared for.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar and former West Indies bowler Courtney Walsh were also set to coach the team in the Ponting XI and Warne XI respectively in the Bushfire Cricket Bash.

The match, scheduled for February 8, will be played to raise funds and all match profits will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

With inputs from Agencies

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK