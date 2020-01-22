Watch video: Sachin Tendulkar has a challenge for Vinod Kambli and has given him a week's deadline

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday challenged former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli to rap 'Cricket Wali Beat' song.

The Master Blaster was seen in the video giving a deadline of one week to Kambli to execute the Challenge.

Mr. Kambli, I challenge you to do the rap of my song #CricketWaliBeat!

You have 1 week. ðÂÂÂ @vinodkambli349 pic.twitter.com/8zU1tVG0mh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 21, 2020

The concept of 'Cricket Wali Beat' rap is that it is a collaboration by between Sachin Tendulkar and music star Sonu Nigam. The rap is a dedication to each and every cricketer that Sachin Tendulkar played alongside in the six ICC World Cups he appeared for.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar and former West Indies bowler Courtney Walsh were also set to coach the team in the Ponting XI and Warne XI respectively in the Bushfire Cricket Bash.

The match, scheduled for February 8, will be played to raise funds and all match profits will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

