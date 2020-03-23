Watch video: Sachin Tendulkar claps for fellow Indians following Janata Curfew

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media site Twitter to post a video of him clapping and praising all his Indians for their effort in making Narendra Modi's Janta Curfew a success.

"India came together even while staying in our homes. While we are at home there are many who are selflessly performing their duties. Thank you to each one of you for putting us before yourself. The discipline & commitment we showed today needs to continue," he wrote on Twitter.

Today India came together even while staying in our homes.



While we are at home there are many who are selflessly performing their duties.



Thank you to each one of you for putting us before yourself.



The discipline & commitment we showed today needs to continue.#JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/Cda4z9L4R7 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 22, 2020

PM Narendra Modi has issued a Janata Curfew on March 22 between 7 am - 9 pm, whereas he also suggested that all citizens pay respects to those in the essential services by applause across the nation at 5 pm - something which most personalities and citizens lived up to.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates