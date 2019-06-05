Watch video: Sachin Tendulkar's F1 dream comes true finally!
Sachin Tendulkar shared his joy of driving a Formula One car on social networking site Twitter in the form of a video
Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, who is a well-known car enthusiast, finally fulfilled his wish of driving a Formula One car in Prague yesterday.
He posted a video on social media and wrote: “Being a passionate car enthusiast, I always had my eyes on driving a Formula One car. My dream of doing so came true when I got to drive one in Prague because of @apollotyres. The drive was fun and once I had the hang of it, I could drive faster.”
Watch the full video below.
Being a passionate car enthusiast, I always had my eyes on driving a formula car. My dream of doing so came true when I got to drive one in Prague because of @apollotyres. The drive was fun and once I had the hang of it, I could drive faster ðð#SneakPeek pic.twitter.com/4GKxk3r6uq— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 4, 2019
Tendulkar on the World Cup
Speaking about the Indian pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah, Sachin stated it as "most complete" of this era but it must not be compared with the bowling units of 2003 and 2011 when the team reached the World Cup finals.
If at all a comparison has to be made, then the current bowling unit should be compared with the attacks of this era, he insisted.
Tendulkar, who played six World Cups between 1992 and 2011 and has been witnessed different bowling attacks led by Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan from close quarters, finds it unacceptable that different generations playing under different rules are compared with each other.
"I don't like comparisons as those were different eras, where different teams played on different surfaces under different set of rules," Tendulkar told PTI when asked to compare the current unit with the attacks of 2003 and 2011.
For the maestro, who was part of two of three finals that India played, the change of rules makes it difficult to compare generations.
"We have two new balls and fielding restrictions in place (four fielders outside 30-yard circle between overs 11 and 40 and one more in the last 10 overs), it is like 100m runners are now running 90m or 80m because laws have changed.
Inputs from PTI
