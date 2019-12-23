Watch video: Salman 'Dabangg' Khan has a customised WWE championship!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

WWE presented Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan with a customized WWE Championship to celebrate the release of his film Dabangg 3 on the weekend.

Fitted with sideplates featuring Salman Khan's name emblazoned in gold, the WWE title was exclusively revealed by Gaelyn Mendonca, host of WWE Now India, during the show, which features local WWE news and exclusive updates in Hindi and is available now on YouTube here.

With the release of one of the most-anticipated films of 2019 Dabangg 3 on December 20th, India’s very own ‘Chulbul Pandey’ can now celebrate his signature ‘hip’ step with a WWE title belt worthy of a champion.

In November 2019, Salman Khan in his ‘Chulbul Pandey’ character shot a promo with WWE encouraging fans to tune into RAW and SMACKDOWN programming. Naming some of WWE’s biggest superstars that included Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins, the promo aired was released on Sony sports network and WWE’s social handles. The association brings out the synergies between Salman's Dabangg character and WWE, both loved by fans worldwide.

A look at the customised WWE belt

WWE Now India launched in March 2019 at the historic first-ever WWE tryout in India. Presented in Hindi, host Gaelyn Mendonca has reported from WrestleMania 35 and SummerSlam and produced localized content such as Chakh Le WWE where WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and AJ Styles tried local food specialities. With more than 130 episodes produced to date, the exclusive custom title reveal for Salman Khan, aka Chulbul Pandey, is the latest content produced by WWE for fans in India.

