Watch Video: Salman Khan eats grass with his 'love', calls it 'damn good'

Salman Khan has been under self-quarantine at his farmhouse in Panvel with his nephew Nirvaan Khan. Salman has got his self-isolation time sorted, we think. From painting to posting inspirational videos, the Sultan actor is making most of his downtime. However, it seems Salman wants to take his quarantine adventure to the next level by eating grass with his love.

The actor shared a video of enjoying breakfast with his horse, where he can be seen feeding the horse some greens and also munching on those himself, much to the surprise of everyone. Salman happily eats the stuff and even says, "It's damn good ya."

Sharing the video on his Instagram, he wrote, "Breakfast with my love... (sic)."

View this post on Instagram Breakfast with my love... A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) onApr 9, 2020 at 10:44pm PDT

Earlier, the actor had shared a video message along with his brother Sohail Khan's son, Nirvaan. In the video, Salman called on the citizens to follow social distancing and requested them to stay at their homes.

View this post on Instagram Be Home n Be Safe @nirvankhan15 A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) onApr 5, 2020 at 12:14pm PDT

Before this, the Ek Tha Tiger actor thanked the people of Mumbai for "listening and understanding" the seriousness of the situation. Salman took to Instagram and shared photographs of empty streets and a closed qabristaan.

"Wah! Thank you for listening and understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in. God bless and protect each and every 1. #IndiaFightsCorona," he captioned the image.

The actor had two movies released in 2019, Bharat and Dabangg 3, both of which were box office hits. Salman Khan's next movie will be Radhe which will see an Eid 2020 release and will see Disha Patani opposite the superstar.

Earlier, the actor also made an announcement of his next project after Radhe which will 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' and will be a collaboration between Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. He is also managed to squeeze another film directed by Abhiraj Minawala, which also stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma

