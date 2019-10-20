Watch Video: Salman Khan's epic reaction when a fan sneak up for a selfie

Salman Khan made an appearance at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party with Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar. A video from the same has been doing the rounds on social media which shows the Bharat actor shaken and startled for a moment. This happened when the 53-year-old actor was posing for the photographers post the party. During the pap session, one of the fans sneaked up to him for a selfie. The Bharat actor got momentarily frightened after which the security guards escorted the fan away. Check out the viral video here:

Speaking about the bash, the high-profile party saw Daisy Shah, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, husband Raj Kundra, Anshula Kapoor, Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal, Alka Yagnik, Saqib Saleem and Satish Shah marking their presence in their best attires.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, is now gearing up for the release of his next film, Dabangg 3 in which he paired with Saiee Manjrekar. The movie marks the latter's debut in Bollywood. It marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Prabhudeva who worked together on Salman Khan's famous action flick, Wanted. Dabangg 3 is a prequel to Dabangg and Dabangg 2, which shines a light on the backstory of Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Pandey. His character will be portrayed as a goon with a heart of gold in a flashback, which will cover his transformation into a Robin Hood cop. Saiee will be playing Chulbul Pandey's love interest in the movie.

On Friday, the Race 3 star shared a motion poster of Dabangg 3 on his social media handle. The poster also gives us a glimpse of his next movie, Radhe which is also directed by Prabhudeva.

The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that Dabangg 3 turns out to be a spectacle. In-fact, to reach out to every corner of the country, Dabangg 3 will be Salman's first movie ever to release in multiple languages simultaneously. Dabangg 3 is produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

