Watch Video: Salman Khan's epic reaction when a fan sneak up for a selfie
A video has been doing the rounds on social media which shows the Bharat actor Salman Khan shaken and startled for a moment
Salman Khan made an appearance at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party with Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar. A video from the same has been doing the rounds on social media which shows the Bharat actor shaken and startled for a moment. This happened when the 53-year-old actor was posing for the photographers post the party. During the pap session, one of the fans sneaked up to him for a selfie. The Bharat actor got momentarily frightened after which the security guards escorted the fan away. Check out the viral video here:
#SalmanKhan and #saieemanjrekar at @rameshtaurani #diwalibash #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
Speaking about the bash, the high-profile party saw Daisy Shah, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, husband Raj Kundra, Anshula Kapoor, Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal, Alka Yagnik, Saqib Saleem and Satish Shah marking their presence in their best attires.
Salman Khan, on the other hand, is now gearing up for the release of his next film, Dabangg 3 in which he paired with Saiee Manjrekar. The movie marks the latter's debut in Bollywood. It marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Prabhudeva who worked together on Salman Khan's famous action flick, Wanted. Dabangg 3 is a prequel to Dabangg and Dabangg 2, which shines a light on the backstory of Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Pandey. His character will be portrayed as a goon with a heart of gold in a flashback, which will cover his transformation into a Robin Hood cop. Saiee will be playing Chulbul Pandey's love interest in the movie.
On Friday, the Race 3 star shared a motion poster of Dabangg 3 on his social media handle. The poster also gives us a glimpse of his next movie, Radhe which is also directed by Prabhudeva.
Aap he ne poocha tha 'Dabangg 3' ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer #EidRadheKi https://t.co/mKp4gYsoUz@arbaazSkhan @SohailKhan @sonakshisinha @saieemmanjrekar @PDdancing @KicchaSudeep @atulreellife @nikhil_dwivedi @SKFilmsOfficial @saffronbrdmedia @ReelLifeProdn— Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 18, 2019
The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that Dabangg 3 turns out to be a spectacle. In-fact, to reach out to every corner of the country, Dabangg 3 will be Salman's first movie ever to release in multiple languages simultaneously. Dabangg 3 is produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20, 2019.
Salman Khan along with her Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar and host of other Bollywood celebrities attended producer Ramesh Taurani's annual Diwali party at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. All pictures/Yogen Shah
Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee will be making her debut with Dabangg 3. She will be playing Salman's love interest. Khan will be seen in two different looks in the film. In the younger portions, he will be seen romancing newcomer Saiee, and of course, will also romance his wife from the first two films, Sonakshi Sinha.
Dabangg 3 is a prequel to Dabangg and Dabangg 2, which shines a light on the backstory of Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Pandey. His character will be portrayed as a goon with a heart of gold in a flashback, which will cover his transformation into a Robin Hood cop.
In picture: Saiee Manjrekar was all smile as she posed for the photographers at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash.
Dabangg 3 is produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions and helmed by Prabhudeva. The film will release on December 20, 2020.
In picture: Saiee came in with mother Medha Manjrekar for Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party.
Race 3 star Daisy Shah also attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party at his Bandra residence. Daisy looked pretty in her traditional attire as she posed for the photographers.
O O Jaane Jaana singer Kamaal Khan also attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party in Bandra. In picture: Kamaal seen posing with Daisy Shah.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra were all smiles as they posed for the photographers at Ramesh Taurani's birthday bash in Bandra.
Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula also attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party at his residence in Bandra.
Aayush Sharma and Notebook star Zaheer Iqbal have become best of buds, the duo is often spotted together at parties and events. They also attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party.
Harman Baweja with father Harry Baweja at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party in Bandra.
Alka Yagnik along with daughter Syesha also attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash at his Bandra home.
Saqib Saleem looked dapper in his traditional attire as he attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash in Bandra.
Freddy Daruwala also attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash in Bandra.
Sarabhai VS Sarabhai actor Satish Shah along with wife Madhu also attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party.
Mumbai socialities Kailash and Aarti Surendranath also attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party.
Designer Neetu Lulla also attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party at his residence in Bandra.
Parmeet Sethi also attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party at his residence in Bandra.
Rajat Rawail also attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party at his residence in Bandra.
Brothers Abbas-Mustan and Hussain also attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party at his residence in Bandra.
Ramesh Taurani's like every year hosted Diwali party at his residence which was attended by a bevy of Bollywood celebrities.
Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar with mother Medha, Kamaal Khan, Daisy Shah, Shilpa Shetty Kundra with husband Raj, Anshula Kapoor, Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal, Harman Baweja, Satish Shah and other Bollywood celebrities attended at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. We have pictures
