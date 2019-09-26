Watch video: Sania Mirza reveals weight-loss journey post-pregnancy: 26 kgs in 4 months

Sania Mirza, who is one if India's finest tennis players of all time recently took to social media site Instagram to share some secrets about her pregnancy.

Sania Mirza went on to share a video along with this caption, "We had documented little ‘tid bits from my post pregnancy journey back to being and feeling healthy and fit again .. I’ve been asked bout my ‘weight loss’ journey sooo many times .. how? When? Which? Where ? So I’ll try to post some of it here everyday or every few days .. I put on 23 kilos when I was pregnant and have managed to lose 26 in span of 4 months or so .. with a lot of hard work ,discipline and dedication .. I read msgs from women allll the time as to how they find it so difficult to come back to ‘normalcy’ after child birth and don’t take care of themselves or don’t find the motivation or inspiration .."

She continued in the same post encouraging women to believe in themselves and continue working out post pregnancy, "Ladies, I just wanna say ... if I can do it then anyone else can too .. believe me that one hour or 2 hours a day to yourself will do wonders to you physically but sooo much mentally as well .. remember - #Mummahustles. Ps- this is me after losing a bit of weight already after Izhaan was born .. roughly 2 and a half half months after I delivered .." Here is a look at the video which has over 221,734 views and counting.

The next day, Sania Mirza posted another video which was titled 'Day 2'. Sania Mirza went on to talk about how she found it tought to get back to the gym and workout. She captioned it, 'Day 2- it was one of the toughest days to get myself to go to the gym I remember , sore body ,tiredness, sleepless nights with the new baby - after day 1 of such rigorous work out,my body wanted to give up and accept that it may never respond to exercise the same way as before .. that maybe I won’t be able to come back to being close to as fit as I used to be .. it was my mind that kept me going .. my jumps could get higher,my technique could get better ,my stamina could get better .. but it doesn’t happen over night !It is a process and once we accept that nothing can hold us back #mummahustles #fitindiamovement' The video that is shared below has since garnered 207,122 views views on Instagram.

Sania Mirza married Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik in April 2010. In April 2018, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child and in November 2018, they welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

