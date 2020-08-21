Watch Video: Sara Ali Khan trolled after Rohit Shetty shares her story of struggle

A lot of Bollywood actor's who have been a part of this industry are facing the flak of angry social media followers. The outsiders vs insiders debate have not only got ugly but also left everyone doubting their abilities to fit into the world of showbiz. Every person has a different story of his struggle. There is a new addition in the nepotism debate and its Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan.

It's been quite a while since Sara has been facing the brunt of Sushant Singh Rajput followers. Now, a new video has surfaced online which shows Rohit Shetty praising Sara for her struggle to get the film Simmba. The popular action director also revealed how being Saif's daughter did not stop her from asking for work in Bollywood. Apart from that, Simmba director shared how he decided to make a film when the actress begged him for work. Take a look at the video here:

What a joke this old man cracked i even laughed alot after listening...How can this be defined as struggle. ð­ð­ð­ð­

A big shame is Bollywood #SaraAliKhan https://t.co/WJMjbSBgaT — Rudra (@sandeepsrudra) August 20, 2020

Sara Ali Khan had her own struggling days and so does everyone. Not only Sara but even Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor has time and again confessed that she belongs to a privileged group. The actors have not shied away to accept the reality in the competitive world of glamour.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The buzz is that the makers have decided to release the movie on OTT platform. A source close to the film told the portal, "The idea was to hold back for a theatrical release, but in current times, there is no clarity on reopening of cinema halls, and hence, they took the tough call of opting for a direct to digital release. The team feels that Diwali is the ideal time to get the family audiences glued onto their television and laptop screens to collectively enjoy the comic caper."

The source also talked about how this comedy has fetched the third-highest amount on the OTT platform owning to the leading man's stardom. It said, "After Laxmmi Bomb and Bhuj, it's Coolie No. 1 that has fetched the maximum money, reconsolidating Varun Dhawan's star power and the film's anticipation among the audience. It's a shocking decision, but the team was left with no other option as the future of cinema halls looks bleak at the moment."

