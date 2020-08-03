Watch Video: Sara Ali Khan's Raksha Bandhan wish for brother Ibrahim is the most unique one!

Sara Ali Khan surely knows how to do things differently. In these four months ever since the lockdown began, she began sharing throwback pictures and videos to entertain her fans. Some of these pictures had her father Saif Ali Khan, some had her mother Amrita Singh, and some had her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

And since the nation celebrates Raksha Bandhan today on August 3, her latest Instagram post had to be about and with him. This has got to be the most unique wish by a sister so far. She shared a video where the siblings could be seen having some fun in the swimming pool and it has been captured from the top angle.

Have a look right here:

Just like how kids do it, both Sara and Ibrahim can be seen having fun and indulging in some harmless shenanigans. That's not all, she also shared a picture with Ibrahim and Amrita Singh on the occasion of Eid and Friendship Day and also stated how she misses the restaurant, Peshawari.

Have a look:

On the work front, Khan is gearing up for Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan and Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The former is touted to release on New Year's Eve and the latter on Valentine's Day week next year.

Also Read: Five Times Brother-Sister Duo Ibrahim Ali Khan And Sara Ali Khan Gave Us Sibling Goals!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news