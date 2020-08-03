Watch Video: Sara Ali Khan's Raksha Bandhan wish for brother Ibrahim is the most unique one!
Taking to her Instagram account, Sara Ali Khan shared a video with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan to wish him on the eve of Raksha Bandhan and it's the most unique wish of the day so far!
Sara Ali Khan surely knows how to do things differently. In these four months ever since the lockdown began, she began sharing throwback pictures and videos to entertain her fans. Some of these pictures had her father Saif Ali Khan, some had her mother Amrita Singh, and some had her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
And since the nation celebrates Raksha Bandhan today on August 3, her latest Instagram post had to be about and with him. This has got to be the most unique wish by a sister so far. She shared a video where the siblings could be seen having some fun in the swimming pool and it has been captured from the top angle.
Have a look right here:
Just like how kids do it, both Sara and Ibrahim can be seen having fun and indulging in some harmless shenanigans. That's not all, she also shared a picture with Ibrahim and Amrita Singh on the occasion of Eid and Friendship Day and also stated how she misses the restaurant, Peshawari.
Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
Eid Mubarak ð and Happy Friendship Day ðð¥ð£ð©ð§ð¦ And yes we miss Peshawarið¥
On the work front, Khan is gearing up for Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan and Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The former is touted to release on New Year's Eve and the latter on Valentine's Day week next year.
-
Sara Ali Khan is on a vacation with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. The trio was seen soaking up the sun, taking in the sunsets, deep-sea diving, and indulging in other water sports on the island. All pictures/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account
-
"When feeling blue isn't a bad thing," captioned Sara Ali Khan on her social media account. Well, she isn't wrong. What do you think?
-
Her swimsuits left her fans in awe! The actress was seen wearing monochrome and striped bikinis while chilling in the pool. Well, this one surely has our attention!
-
If you're wondering what the actress had in this breakfast spread, she also shared a picture which read, "'Muffins and cupcakes for breakfast If only days like this could last [sic]"
-
Sara Ali Khan is often known for her impeccable fashion choices, and one of them that recently left fashionistas startled was her neon bikini! No outfit is complete without a splash of colour, right?
-
While soaking up the Maldivian sun, Sara captioned her picture with a popular Bollywood song from Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman's film.
-
In this one, the Kedarnath actress seems to be having a gala time in a pool in a multicoloured bikini. Posing with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara wrote, "I always got your back."
-
How cute do the Khan siblings and their mum look looking out to sea and spending quality time together? We sure wish we could go on exotic holidays with our siblings just like Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan! Sara also shared a few Instagram stories from her holiday.
-
Apart from her Maldivian vacation, Sara Ali Khan went on a holiday with her friend to celebrate Christmas. She had shared a few snaps from that trip as well. The actress chose the best way to welcome the new year with - travel! And as we all know, Sara loves to travel and has been on several holidays in the recent past - including New York and Sri Lanka.
-
While most of the pictures gave us major sibling goals, this one caught our eye, where we can see Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and Ibrahim chilling in the pool together. Sara shared, "Mother, Daughter, Iggy potter, Swim swimm swimming in the water [sic]"
-
Just swimming isn't enough when on an island! Jet-skiing is an important sport too! Isn't it?
-
This was not all from Sara Ali Khan's travel diaries. The actress also had a diving session along with her partner in crime Ibrahim Ali Khan. "Deep Sea Diving, Fishies Vibing #bucketlist [sic]" wrote Sara.
-
Sara Ali Khan also called this island a blue heaven. She wrote, "If paradise had a colour [sic]"
-
When on a vacation, that too with your folks, all you do is smile, and that's what Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan were caught doing while posing for family pictures.
-
Happy Vacations, Sara Ali Khan and family!
Sara Ali Khan is on a vacation with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mum Amrita Singh in the Maldives. The trio is not just chilling by the pool but was also seen deep-sea diving, jet-skiing, and indulging in other water sports on the island. Take a look at her pictures right away!
