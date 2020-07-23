Watch video: Seahorse gives birth to thousands of babies, netizens amused

A screengrab of the video shared by Twitter user Nature is Lit

A stunning video of a male seahorse giving birth to thousands of babies has left netizens shocked and surprised. Did you know that it is a male seahorse and not a female seahorse that gives birth to the next generation? Yes, you heard us right. And just like kangaroos, the male seahorses carry the children in a pouch.

The amazing video of a seahorse giving birth to thousands of babies at a time was shared by Twitter user Nature is Lit and the caption read, "One word this video."

Here's a look at the amazing video:

In the 19-seconds video clip, the male seahorse can be seen giving birth to thousands of babies at once. An interesting highlight of the video is the fact that the seahorse is seen giving birth to many babies in small groups in an aquarium. Since being shared the viral video has garnered over 76,000 views and about 2,000 likes.

Taking to the comments section, one user said, "How are they not ruling the world right now?" while another jokingly said, "kinda like she was sneezing from her stomach, achoo!" A third user commented, "Amazing! Wish men could have babies in real life."

Here's how Tweeple reacted:

Have you ever seen a seahorse giving birth?

