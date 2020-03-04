Search

Watch video: Serena Williams' daughter Olympia turns stylist for dad Alexis Ohanian

Updated: Mar 04, 2020, 09:05 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

The co-founder of the Reddit, Alex, Instagrammed a video of Olympia, two, painting his nails.

Alexis Ohanian and (left) daughter Olympia Ohanian Jr
US tennis ace Serena Williams's hubby Alexis Ohanian recently took to social media to show off their daughter's artistic skills.

Looks like @initialized needs to invest in the future of nail painting ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ

"You giving me nail polish?" Ohanian, 36, is heard asking his daughter as she applied purple paint to her dad's left hand. "Is Papa wearing nail polish? What do you know about nail polish?"

Serena Williams is a record multiple time Grand Slam winner with over 23 titles under her belt and is considered one of the finest tennis players in the game. Serena Williams surprised the world and her fans when she announced she was engaged to Reddit co-founder Alex Ohanian on December 30, 2016. The couple tied the knot almost a year later on November 16, 2017. Serena and Alex Ohanian welcomed their baby girl Olympia in September that same year.

