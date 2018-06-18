Watch video: Shah Rukh Khan cooks chicken

On the occasion of Eid, one of Shah Rukh Khan's fan clubs shared a slow-motion video of the star preparing chicken

The king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan's favourite food item is chicken. The 52-year-old loves tandoori chicken and lean meat. The actor, who spends a major part of the day on the film sets, avoids eating food from there. Shah Rukh always prefers home-cooked food and gets his daily dose of protein delivered from home, while on the sets.

One of Shah Rukh Khan's fan clubs shared a video of the star enjoying while he's cooking some chicken. With a classic song playing in the background, SRK is totally making the most of his time in the kitchen. The slow-motion video is a delight to watch. However, sometime ago, the Raees actor had said that he only knows to boil eggs and make tea.

The video has received some heart-warming comments like, "You are the most talented person in the world! (sic)", "genius" and some even stated him as the best cook, "Lovely so my king is also proving that he is the best cook (sic)."

Earlier in 2010, Shah Rukh Khan had commented that Gauri Khan never cooks and had written an adorable tweet: "gauri never cooks/will do short hair for a film/tandoori chicken/...now back home and going to sleep..have to wake up by 7.30 am..only 2 hrs (sic)."

On the professional front, Shah Rukh is awaiting Aanand L Rai's Zero, in which he plays a vertically challenged person. The teaser of the film was released on Thursday and left a broad smile on everyone's faces with Salman Khan being a surprise element. Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring Zero, produced by Gauri Khan, which is all set to release on December 21st, 2018.

