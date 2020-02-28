Watch Video: Shah Rukh Khan suprises wife Gauri with his sudden appearance at her cocktail party

Be it off-screen or on-screen, superstar Shah Rukh Khan knows the best how to woo his wife Gauri Khan with his romantic charisma and wit. The actor is not shy to express his love publicly. Recently, Gauri Khan hosted a cocktail party to celebrate 25 years of the succession of her store in Mumbai. The party was attended by several celebrities Neelam Kothari, Sussanne Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday with Chunky Panday, among others.

SRK decided to surprise her by making a surprise (but a grand) entry at the bash. Gauri was too happy to see her husband and graciously escorted him to the party. Don't believe us? Check out the video then:

The Chennai Express star looked charming as always in his grey T-shirt, jeans and a brown half jacket while Gauri looked stunning in a gorgeous black dress with a slit.

SRK had grabbed the limelight a day before when he attended a university function and handed over the Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship, which was announced by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and La Trobe University amid much fanfare last August. The scholarship was given to Kerala-based Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi, a researcher who has been working towards developing new farming practices through animal science, ecology and molecular studies. She was chosen from over 800 Indian women for the honour that has been designed to recognise Indian women's achievements across fields.

On the work front, it's been a while since Shah Rukh Khan announced his next film after the failure of Zero in 2018. There are lots of speculations about his next project and fans are waiting with bated breaths. Some say he has come on board for Yash Raj Films' action-drama, some suggest he's doing Rajkumar Hirani's next directorial, and many are of the opinions that he has said yes to Atlee Kumar's latest entertainer. There is also a buzz that SRK has signed an Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's comedy action-thriller.

Well, let's see what finally turns out to be his next offering!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates