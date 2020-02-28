Watch Video: Shah Rukh Khan suprises wife Gauri with his sudden appearance at her cocktail party
Shah Rukh Khan knows the best how to woo his wife Gauri Khan with his romantic charisma and wit
Be it off-screen or on-screen, superstar Shah Rukh Khan knows the best how to woo his wife Gauri Khan with his romantic charisma and wit. The actor is not shy to express his love publicly. Recently, Gauri Khan hosted a cocktail party to celebrate 25 years of the succession of her store in Mumbai. The party was attended by several celebrities Neelam Kothari, Sussanne Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday with Chunky Panday, among others.
SRK decided to surprise her by making a surprise (but a grand) entry at the bash. Gauri was too happy to see her husband and graciously escorted him to the party. Don't believe us? Check out the video then:
View this post on Instagram
#shahrukhkhan at Maison&Objet’s 25th anniversary celebration at #GauriKhanDesigns. #yogenshah @yogenshah_s
The Chennai Express star looked charming as always in his grey T-shirt, jeans and a brown half jacket while Gauri looked stunning in a gorgeous black dress with a slit.
SRK had grabbed the limelight a day before when he attended a university function and handed over the Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship, which was announced by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and La Trobe University amid much fanfare last August. The scholarship was given to Kerala-based Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi, a researcher who has been working towards developing new farming practices through animal science, ecology and molecular studies. She was chosen from over 800 Indian women for the honour that has been designed to recognise Indian women's achievements across fields.
On the work front, it's been a while since Shah Rukh Khan announced his next film after the failure of Zero in 2018. There are lots of speculations about his next project and fans are waiting with bated breaths. Some say he has come on board for Yash Raj Films' action-drama, some suggest he's doing Rajkumar Hirani's next directorial, and many are of the opinions that he has said yes to Atlee Kumar's latest entertainer. There is also a buzz that SRK has signed an Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's comedy action-thriller.
Well, let's see what finally turns out to be his next offering!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Gauri Khan hosted a cocktail party to celebrate 25 years of the succession of her store in the city. The party was attended by her near and dear ones. To support the star wife, her girl gang joined the bandwagon! All pictures/Yogen Shah and Pallav Paliwal
-
Shah Rukh Khan surprised wife Gauri with his sudden appearance at the bash. The duo couldn't stop but express love in front of the shutterbugs. Romantic, isn't it?
-
Shah Rukh Khan opted for a brown coloured suede jacket, which he paired with distress denim and a basic grey t-shirt. The actor showed off his uber-cool side at the cocktail party.
-
Bhavana Panday, who is a close friend of Gauri Khan, was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs at the cocktail party. Bhavana opted for a teal coloured animal print shirt dress.
-
Neelam Kothari stunned in an animal print wraparound dress as she attended 25 years of Gauri Khan store in the Mumbai.
-
Sussanne Khan showed off her chic side in an LBD. She completed her cocktail party look with oxford shoes.
-
While Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Panday opted animal print, Gauri Khan looked pretty in the black sequin outfit. Gauri completed her look by opting for white studded pumps.
-
Sussanne Khan and Gauri Khan looked picture perfect in this one!
-
Gauri Khan wasn't alone on this special day of her life, her entire girl gang came to support her. Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan pose happily for the photographers as they arrive for the bash. While Maheep opted for a silk ruffled dress, Seema stunned in a floral white maxidress at the bash.
-
Chunky Panday posed for the shutterbugs as he attended Gauri Khan's cocktail party.
-
Neelam Kothari, Gauri Khan and Bhavana Panday with the guests at the bash.
-
We wish Gauri Khan a hearty congratulations for 25 years of completion!
Gauri Khan celebrated 25 years of her store in Bandra, and the cocktail night was attended by Neelam Kothari, Sussanne Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday. Shah Rukh Khan also surprised his wife with his visit to the celebration. Chunky Panday was also clicked at the party. We have pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe