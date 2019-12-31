Search

Watch video: Shahid Afridi broke television set after daughter performed aarti

Updated: Dec 31, 2019, 08:43 IST | IANS | New Delhi

In the video, Afridi is asked by his host if he ever broke a TV in his home, to which he replies: "I smashed my TV once, because of my wife. These daily soaps on Star Plus were quite popular then

Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi

New Delhi: An old video of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has surfaced on social media where he is confessing about breaking a TV at his home after he saw his daughter trying to imitate an "aarti" scene performed on an Indian daily soap.

In the video, Afridi is asked by his host if he ever broke a TV in his home, to which he replies: "I smashed my TV once, because of my wife. These daily soaps on Star Plus were quite popular then.

"I had asked by wife to watch them alone and not with the kids. I saw one of my kids performing 'aarti' while watching a Star Plus show. I then smashed the TV inside the wall." Watch the full video below.

The video has been making rounds on social media, attracting criticism for many as they believe the former Pakistan all-rounder is making fun of the Hindu custom. This comes at a time when former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar alleged that leg-spinner Danish Kaneria was discriminated within the team during their playing days because of his Hindu faith.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK