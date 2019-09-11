Watch Video: Shibani Dandekar's throwback video will melt your heart

Shibani Dandekar shared a throwback video on her Instagram handle in which the host can be seen singing "Jaane kahan mera jigar gaya ji" and "Dukki pe dukki ho". The video melted the hearts of netizens including her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar who saw "too much cuteness".

Wearing a cute pink frock, cute little Shibani can be seen singing Bollywood classics. She captioned the video as, "Repping since 1983, busting out the best in Bollywood. Brace yourselves! Basically my dad had a new video camera and I was the subject he was constantly shooting. This was the result. Please note that Hindi is on point."

Many found her "so cute", including Farhan, who left heart emojis with "too much cuteness" in the comments section.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor reposted the video along with a lot of red heart emojis. Shibani replied to it saying: "Aww Foo you so cute."

Talking about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, the couple recently walked the ramp as showstoppers for designer Payal Singhal at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. The designer and the fashion show was celebrating 20 years of its completion.

The Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara actor started dating Dandekar almost a year-and-a-half ago. Later, they started sharing each other's photos and their PDA (public display of affection) on their social media accounts. There's buzz that the couple might soon be getting married.

On the work front, Farhan last produced his sister Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy, which featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf.

Farhan was earlier married to Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters - Shakya and Akira. Shibani Dandekar is a model-turned-VJ and has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Ja.

