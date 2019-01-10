Watch video: Shikhar Dhawan plays the flute for his fans on social media

Jan 10, 2019, 14:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Shikhar Dhawan likes to entertain his fans on Instagram with new videos every week, and this video where he is playing the flute has everyone floored on the internet

Shikhar Dhwan playing the flute (Pic/ Shikhar Dhawan Instagram)

Shikhar Dhawan is known for his talents on the cricket field, but how many of us out there knew that Dhawan aka Gabbar is also a capable flute musician? This video proves that the stylish Indian cricketer can impress everyone with his music.

In a video Shikhar Dhawan shared on his Instagram account, he is seen playing the flute at his home backyard in Australia. Shikhar Dhawan captioned, "Hoping to hit the right notes in the new year! ð¶ð¶ #tuesdaythoughts #flute #music".

 
 
 
Shikhar Dhawan is set to join the Indian squad for the three ODIs to be played in Australia. The left-hander has played 115 ODIs, scoring 4935 runs, at an average of 45.69.

Shikhar Dhawan is now settled with his wife Aesha and kids in Australia. 

