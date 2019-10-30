Watch video: Shikhar Dhawan plays 'family waali cricket' on Bhai Dooj
India's opening batsman Dhawan shared videos of playing cricket as well as photos with his family celebrating Bhai Dooj
India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan celebrated Bhai Dooj with his family members and took to social media to share some candid and fun moments.
Shikhar Dhawan took to photo-sharing website Instagram to share a video of him indulging in some cricket along with some of his family members. He captioned the video as "Family waali cricket ka mazaa hi kuch aur hai." Watch the video below.
View this post on Instagram
In another post on Instagram, Dhawan posted two photos along with women in his family and captioning it as: "Had a good time with the family today. Such days always make me so happy ... Happy Bhai Dooj to everyone."
"The woman in the second picture is someone very close to my heart. She was part of our family since I was a child and even today she greets me with the same warm smile and love which makes my day and gives me so much joy and happiness. A symbol of innocence and a good heart. Such feelings are priceless," the caption added.
View this post on Instagram
Had a good time with the family today. Such days always make me so happy.. Happy Bhai Dooj to everyone ð . . The woman in the second picture, is someone very close to my heart. She was part of our family since I was a child and even today she greets me with the same warm smile and love which makes my day & gives me so much joy and happiness. A symbol of innocence and a good heart. Such feelings are priceless. â¤
Shikhar Dhawan earlier shared a photo with friend and actor Karan Wahi with both of them flexing their muscles prior to the cricket match.
View this post on Instagram
Shikhar Dhawan will play in the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, starting from November 3. Virat Kohli has been rested while Rohit Sharma will be captaining the team.
Shikhar Dhawan is an Indian cricketer who opens the batting for the national team in ODIs, T20Is and Tests. He is one of the most successful openers in Indian cricket history.
In pic: Shikhar Dhawan with wife Aesha Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan is in the 15-man squad for India's World Cup 2019 and is set to open alongside Rohit Sharma for India in their World Cup opener vs South Africa.
In pic: Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Aesha during an event.
Shikhar Dhawan put an heart-felt post during a tour on South Africa along with the picture and captioned it, "Only when you spend so much time away from family, you realize how much you actually miss them! I miss spending time with my kids, playing with them, cooking for them and being there for them. Also miss the Mrs like crazy! Want to spend quality time with her once I go back..love you all to the moon and back @aesha.dhawan5 @aliyah_dhawan"
Shikhar Dhawan is also a seasoned war-horse in the IPL, having played for multiple teams in the league over the years. He played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the first season of the IPL.
In pic: Shikhar Dhawan posted this photo along with his wife Ayesha on their fifth wedding anniversary. The couple are very compatible and compliment each other in most of their photos
Shikhar Dhawan then played for Mumbai Indians in the second and third seasons before moving on to Deccan Chargers (now Sunrisers Hyderabad) in the fourth season.
In pic: Shikhar Dhawan posted this picture with Aesha Dhawan and captioned, "All set for my lovely sister wedding #BSwedding"
After having a very successful five years at Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals bagged the southpaw for the IPL 2019 season.
In pic: Shikhar Dhawan posted this picture captioned, "Enjoying mehndi ceremony @aesha.dhawan5 . Jatt and jatti at there best.."
Shikhar Dhawan was one of the top-scorers for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2019 and showed that he is in good form going into the World Cup.
In pic: Shikhar Dhawan posted this picture captioned, "Celebrating Sristhi and Bason’s Hindu Wedding!! Wishing them both all the happiness!! May God bless them always!!"
Shikhar Dhawan posted this picture captioned, "Glad to be here with my wife. Will be her strength at this moment of time. hope surgery is going to go well in the coming few days"
Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha were engaged in 2009 and were married in 2012
Aesha Dhawan is a huge fan of the Indian cuisine and loves cooking it
Shikhar Dhawan posted this picture captioned, "The most complete feeling when i am with my family @aesha.dhawan5 @aliyah_dhawan"
Although Ayesha Dhawan was born in India, her family moved to Australia later on
Shikhar and Aesha Dhawan (then Mukherjee) met on Facebook...via Harbhajan Singh!
Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha with their son Zoravar in a cute selfie
Shikhar Dhawan posted this picture withhis wife and son, captioned, "Feels complete with my family, Missing my daughters thgh!!! Enjoying breakfast with them, love feeding my son"
Aesha Dhawan is almost 10 years older than Shikhar Dhawan. But love is has no age!
Shikhar Dhawan's caption for this photo is ideal: Family That Plays Together Stays Together
Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha's son Zoravar was born in 2014
Aesha Dhawan, an Anglo-Indian, is based in Melbourne and is also a trained boxer
Aesha Dhawan (c) is part of the Indian WAGs club. Seen here with Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech (L) and Zaheer Khan's wife Sagarika Ghatge (r)
Shikhar Dhawan posted this picture, captioned, "Nice to be back in Hyderabad..got 2 days off..looking forward for some rest and training!!"
Shikhar and Aesha Dhawan with their son Zoravar along with MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi and their daughter Ziva
Aesha also has two daughters from her previous marriage - Rhea and Aliyah
Shikhar Dhawan with Aesha, Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika at Virat Kohli's charity fundraiser
Shikhar Dhawan with Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and their respective wives: Enjoyed having lunch together at stop over before we reach london. @rohitsharma45 @ajinkyarahane
Shikhar Dhawan posted this picture, captioned, "Enjoying dinner with @umeshyaadav and his wife #Family bonding"
Shikhar Dhawan posted this picture, captioned, "Welcoming my beautiful wife on Instagram @aesha.dhawan5. Always love supporting her"
Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Aesha have defied all odds and society's norms to come together as a couple and stay happy
India's left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Ayesha Dhawan celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary today. The couple is so in love and are ideal parents to their kids. We take a look at some adorable photos of Dhawan spending quality time with his boxer wife Ayesha and their three kids. (Pics/ Shikhar Dhawan Instagram)
