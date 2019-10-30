Watch video: Shikhar Dhawan plays 'family waali cricket' on Bhai Dooj

India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan celebrated Bhai Dooj with his family members and took to social media to share some candid and fun moments.

Shikhar Dhawan took to photo-sharing website Instagram to share a video of him indulging in some cricket along with some of his family members. He captioned the video as "Family waali cricket ka mazaa hi kuch aur hai." Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram Family waali cricket ka mazaa hi kuch aur hai. ðð A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) onOct 29, 2019 at 2:40am PDT

In another post on Instagram, Dhawan posted two photos along with women in his family and captioning it as: "Had a good time with the family today. Such days always make me so happy ... Happy Bhai Dooj to everyone."

"The woman in the second picture is someone very close to my heart. She was part of our family since I was a child and even today she greets me with the same warm smile and love which makes my day and gives me so much joy and happiness. A symbol of innocence and a good heart. Such feelings are priceless," the caption added.

Shikhar Dhawan earlier shared a photo with friend and actor Karan Wahi with both of them flexing their muscles prior to the cricket match.

View this post on Instagram But first let's flex ðªð¼ ð @karanwahi A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) onOct 28, 2019 at 8:15am PDT

Shikhar Dhawan will play in the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, starting from November 3. Virat Kohli has been rested while Rohit Sharma will be captaining the team.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates