Watch video: Shikhar Dhawan reveals his favourite memory with MS Dhoni

India's star batsman Shikhar Dhawan recently took out some time for a fun interactive session with his fans on social media site Twitter.

The Delhi opening batsman interacted with fans on Twitter in a session that was #AskShikhar. Many Dhawan fans asked him questions pertaining to his professional and personal life.

When asked who was the funniest guy in the dressing room? Dhawan replied on Twitter saying, "The funniest guy is definitely @yuzi_chahal. I’m sure if you follow his Instagram page, you can see you how funny he is. We need characters like him in the team who keep the spirits high. #AskShikhar."

Another Twitter user asked Dhawan, "How yoga helped you personally and professionally And how people should definitely take up yoga and make it as part of their lifestyle." Dhawan replied in a video by saying, "Absolutely, it brings a lot of stability, mobility and flexibility which is very important for a sportsman. At the same time it brings a lot of patience. When you have a cool mind, you can think in different situations and can respond well.

Finally a fan asked Dhawan, "@SDhawan25 sir your favourite memories with @msdhoni sir???. Shikhar then replied to him with a video, "Especially the 2013 Champions Trophy as it was my comeback. He (Dhoni) backed me alot and... we did great as a team, did not lose a single match. We won matches right from the warm-up ones upto the Champions Trophy title. That was a very happy moment. I enjoyed it on and off the field with him."

Shikhar Dhawan will not be seen in Team India colours for sometime more but will be raring to go at the upcoming IPL 2020 which is currently scheduled to take place from September to November.

