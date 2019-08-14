Watch video: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer back-flip in the ocean

cricket

The form with the cricket bat does not seem to be hindering with Shikhar Dhawan's happy-go-lucky nature as the stylish left-hander was seen taking a dip in the ocean somewhere in the Caribbean Islands.

Shikhar Dhawan enjoys his time in the ocean (Pic/ Shikhar Dhawan Instagram)

Shikhar Dhawan might not be having the best cricket series in West Indies, putting up below-par scores in the four outings he has had so far in the Caribbean Islands.

Shikhar Dhawan posted a video where the south-paw along-with fellow cricketers Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Iyer are seen having a ball of a time diving around in the waters around the island. Shikhar Dhawan captioned the video as, "Open water, the greenery and fresh air = bliss."

Along-with Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer also posted a video on his Instagram handle from the same outing and captioned it as, "You can’t tell me I ain’t fly!"

Cricketer Mayank Agarwal was seen back-flipping into the river from a boat during the trip. He posted a picture showing his six-packs and captioned it as, "Longtime no sea! #TravelDiaries #VitaminSea #OceanLover #Travelgram #Explore"

Shreyas Iyer had a good outing in the second ODI against West Indies, where he scored a classy 71, coming into bat at No. 5 for India. With the knock, Shreyas Iyer is one more innings aways from securing a permanent spot in India's otherwise dodgy middle-order.

"I want to stay in the team for a while, the consistency is always important, I want to play well and contribute to the team," said Iyer, 24, who didn't get game time during the T20 series.

Shreyas Iyer, who scored two fifties for India 'A' during their tour of West Indies last month, said familiarity with the conditions gave him the confidence of doing well in the ODI series. "It was a fruitful day. I knew I was going to do well, I played for India 'A' and I played in these grounds, paced my innings well and think it went well," said Iyer.

With inputs from PTI

