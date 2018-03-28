Watch video: Shikhar Dhawan surprises his wife Aesha and kids in Australia

Shikhar Dhawan will be part of Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2018

India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, 32, has flown to Australia to surprise his wife Ayesha, 42, and kids. Yesterday, he posted videos of him paying a visit to son Zoraver's pre-preparatory school and also meeting daughters Aliyah and Rhea in a car — much to the childrens' excitement.

"Flew almost 15 hours to surprise my lovely children! Their reaction was completely worth it! Cannot wait to spend the coming week with my family", Dhawan wrote alongside the videos he posted on Instagram.

Dhawan is set to return to India soon for Indian Premier League (IPL) duty with Sunrisers Hyderabad, beginning on April 7.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates